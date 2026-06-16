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HomeNews'The World Is One Family': PM Modi Outlines India's Partnership Vision At G7 Summit

'The World Is One Family': PM Modi Outlines India's Partnership Vision At G7 Summit

PM Modi urges nations to build partnerships based on solidarity and equality, stressing trust and inclusive global development at G7.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi urged G7 to build solidarity-based partnerships.
  • He stressed trust, citing India's humanity-first global initiatives.
  • India committed to inclusive development, reflecting 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Evian-les-Bains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the G7 leaders that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality.

Speaking at the Outreach Session on 'Forging new Partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity here, Modi also underscored the importance of "trust" in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world.

Prime Minister Modi, who was seated next to US President Donald Trump, said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality.

The session was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among others.

Modi said that India has always followed a ‘humanity first’ approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiatives.

He also underlined that India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - the world is one family.

The Prime Minister conveyed that India "remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development." Before the start of the proceedings at the G7 Summit, Modi exchanged pleasantries with G7 leaders.

Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains after concluding his two-day trip to Slovakia.

The Group of 7 (G7) brings together seven of the world's most advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is also a member of the bloc.

The G7 serves as the forum of choice for its members to discuss and coordinate action in response to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges on the global stage. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
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