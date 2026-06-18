Telegram Becoming ‘New Dark Web’: Centre Levels Serious Allegations In Delhi HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that Telegram is increasingly being used for a wide range of illegal activities, including the alleged circulation of leaked examination papers, cyber fraud, drug trafficking and extremist propaganda. In an affidavit filed before the court, the government claimed the messaging platform is emerging as a “new dark web”, enabling cybercriminals and other threat actors to communicate, share illicit content and conceal their identities. The submission forms part of ongoing proceedings concerning demands for action against Telegram over alleged misuse of its services.

‘New Dark Web’

In its affidavit, the Centre alleged that Telegram channels have been used to distribute and circulate leaked question papers, including those linked to the NEET examination. The government argued that criminals frequently share links to dark web forums through Telegram and use deep web infrastructure to obscure their identities, making investigations more difficult.

According to the Centre, the platform is also being used for drug trafficking, cybercrime, online scams, fraud, extremist activities and the dissemination of child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM). It contended that Telegram’s privacy features allow users to conceal personal details, thereby helping unlawful actors evade detection.

The government further alleged that extremist and radical content is being circulated through Telegram groups and channels, with certain elements linked to terrorist organisations allegedly using the platform to spread misinformation and destabilise public order.

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Cybercrime Hub

The affidavit also raised concerns over Telegram’s alleged role in facilitating cybercrime. The Centre said cybercriminals create accounts using false identities and use them to coordinate financial fraud, data breaches and online scams. It cited data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), claiming complaints and financial losses linked to Telegram-related cyber offences have increased significantly.

The government alleged that hacker groups use Telegram to coordinate operations, exchange stolen data and plan cyberattacks. Some channels, it claimed, are involved in the trading of “mule” bank accounts used for money laundering and cyber fraud, while others promote activities targeting banking systems, fintech networks, UPI handles and cryptocurrency payment channels.

The Centre also told the court that malicious Android applications have been found using Telegram as a command-and-control platform to exfiltrate user data. It further alleged that certain channels promote malware development and distribution under a “Malware-as-a-Service” model and advertise tools designed to bypass security protections.

Additionally, the government claimed some Telegram bots provide unauthorised access to sensitive personal information, including mobile numbers and Aadhaar-related data, obtained through previous data leaks and security breaches, potentially enabling further cyber fraud.

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