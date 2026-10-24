India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTelangana Woman, 25, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest In US Days Before Starting New Job

Telangana Woman, 25, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest In US Days Before Starting New Job

A 25-year-old Telangana woman, Akshitha, died of suspected cardiac arrest in New York days before starting a new job after completing her MS degree.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 01:12 PM (IST)

A 25-year-old woman from Telangana has died of a suspected cardiac arrest in Albany, New York, just days before she was due to begin a new job after completing her Master of Science (MS) degree.

Akshitha, daughter of Telangana-based businessman Nallamala Anand, had moved to the United States four years ago to pursue higher education. Her family is now making arrangements to bring her mortal remains back to Khammam district for her final rites.

Akshitha Collapses Outside Home After Dinner

According to her family, Akshitha was walking outside her residence after dinner on Friday when she suddenly collapsed.

She had spoken to her brother, Akshay, for a few minutes while walking outside and appeared to be normal during their conversation. A short while later, Akshay went outside and found her lying unconscious on the ground.

With the assistance of neighbours and other students, he rushed her to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared her brought dead. The family said doctors attributed her death to cardiac arrest.

Young Woman Had Recently Secured Job In US

Akshitha had recently completed her MS degree and secured a job, marking an important milestone after years of higher education in the US.

She had been living in Albany, the capital of New York state, with her brother while looking for employment after completing her studies. Her family said she was preparing to begin her professional career when the sudden tragedy occurred.

ALSO READ: First Russian Diesel Shipment Heads To US Under Trump-Putin Deal, Carrying 40,000 Tonnes Of Fuel

Family Arranges To Bring Mortal Remains To Khammam

Akshitha's family, based in Khammam district of Telangana, is now working to bring her mortal remains back to India for the final rites.

According to relatives, Akshay informed the family about her death over a phone call on Friday morning.

The family is making the necessary arrangements to bring her body back from the United States. Further details about the repatriation arrangements were not available in the information provided.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Oct 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
New York Telangana Khammam Albany
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
4 Pilots Killed As Two Philippine Air Force Planes Crash During Training Exercise In Manila
4 Pilots Killed As Two Philippine Air Force Planes Crash During Training Exercise In Manila
World
Trump Eases Some Tariffs On Canadian Goods, Imposes New Levies On Other Products Ahead Of US Midterms
Trump Eases Some Tariffs On Canadian Goods, Imposes New Levies On Other Products Ahead Of US Midterms
World
1 Dead, Over 500 Injured As Typoon Champi Strikes Taiwan; Flights Cancelled, Thousands Hit By Power Cuts
1 Dead, Over 500 Injured As Typoon Champi Strikes Taiwan; Flights Cancelled, Thousands Hit By Power Cuts
India
‘People Like Abhijeet Dipke’: Goyal Takes Dig At CJP Leader During Global Talent Discussion In Berlin
‘People Like Abhijeet Dipke’: Goyal Takes Dig At CJP Leader During Global Talent Discussion In Berlin
Advertisement

Videos

Deadly Explosion: Five Family Members Killed in Bihar Firecracker Blast
Cambridge Memories: A Small Greek Restaurant That Became Part of Sonia and Rajiv’s Story
Global Crackdown: Three Wanted Indian Gangsters Reportedly Arrested Abroad
FBI Action: Wanted Gangster Himanshu Bhau Arrested in the United States
Nationwide Campaign: BJP Launches “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” Drive Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget