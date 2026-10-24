Telangana Woman, 25, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest In US Days Before Starting New Job

A 25-year-old woman from Telangana has died of a suspected cardiac arrest in Albany, New York, just days before she was due to begin a new job after completing her Master of Science (MS) degree.

Akshitha, daughter of Telangana-based businessman Nallamala Anand, had moved to the United States four years ago to pursue higher education. Her family is now making arrangements to bring her mortal remains back to Khammam district for her final rites.

Akshitha Collapses Outside Home After Dinner

According to her family, Akshitha was walking outside her residence after dinner on Friday when she suddenly collapsed.

She had spoken to her brother, Akshay, for a few minutes while walking outside and appeared to be normal during their conversation. A short while later, Akshay went outside and found her lying unconscious on the ground.

With the assistance of neighbours and other students, he rushed her to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared her brought dead. The family said doctors attributed her death to cardiac arrest.

Young Woman Had Recently Secured Job In US

Akshitha had recently completed her MS degree and secured a job, marking an important milestone after years of higher education in the US.

She had been living in Albany, the capital of New York state, with her brother while looking for employment after completing her studies. Her family said she was preparing to begin her professional career when the sudden tragedy occurred.

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Family Arranges To Bring Mortal Remains To Khammam

Akshitha's family, based in Khammam district of Telangana, is now working to bring her mortal remains back to India for the final rites.

According to relatives, Akshay informed the family about her death over a phone call on Friday morning.

The family is making the necessary arrangements to bring her body back from the United States. Further details about the repatriation arrangements were not available in the information provided.