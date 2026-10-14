TVK Not Courting AIADMK MLAs, Will Decide If They Switch Sides: Minister Arunraj

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom State launches mission to curb salt, reduce hypertension.

Tamil Nadu Minister K G Arunraj on Wednesday said the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would consider its options if AIADMK legislators decided to leave their party and join the ruling outfit. He clarified that TVK had no specific target or plan to attract defectors but would assess the situation if MLAs rejected their leadership.

“We don't have any targets... We don't have any mission in this. When those MLAs, because of the factors within their own party, reject their leadership and come to us, let's see. In due course, we will see,” Arunraj told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

No Defection Plan

Arunraj said TVK was not actively seeking defections from the AIADMK. However, he indicated that the party would take a call if legislators chose to switch sides due to internal issues within their party.

His remarks come amid political developments in Tamil Nadu following TVK’s rise to power, with the possibility of legislators changing political allegiance drawing attention.

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Positive Health Policy Soon

Separately, Arunraj announced that the Health Ministry would soon formally launch a positive health policy to share preventive healthcare advisories with the public.

Referring to an initiative announced during the recent Budget session, the minister stressed the importance of lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

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Focus On Salt Intake

Arunraj said the state had introduced a multi-pronged mission to curb excessive salt consumption and tackle rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Citing scientific studies, he said people in Tamil Nadu consume an average of 7 to 8 grams of salt daily, exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of less than 5 grams.

“Even a 1 gram salt reduction in our daily diet will help in a significant way to reduce heart disease and hypertensive diseases,” he said.