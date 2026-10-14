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English NewsNewsTVK Not Courting AIADMK MLAs, Will Decide If They Switch Sides: Minister Arunraj

TVK Not Courting AIADMK MLAs, Will Decide If They Switch Sides: Minister Arunraj

Tamil Nadu Minister K G Arunraj said TVK would consider its options if AIADMK MLAs rejected their leadership and chose to join the ruling party.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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  • State launches mission to curb salt, reduce hypertension.

Tamil Nadu Minister K G Arunraj on Wednesday said the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would consider its options if AIADMK legislators decided to leave their party and join the ruling outfit. He clarified that TVK had no specific target or plan to attract defectors but would assess the situation if MLAs rejected their leadership.

“We don't have any targets... We don't have any mission in this. When those MLAs, because of the factors within their own party, reject their leadership and come to us, let's see. In due course, we will see,” Arunraj told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

No Defection Plan

Arunraj said TVK was not actively seeking defections from the AIADMK. However, he indicated that the party would take a call if legislators chose to switch sides due to internal issues within their party.

His remarks come amid political developments in Tamil Nadu following TVK’s rise to power, with the possibility of legislators changing political allegiance drawing attention.

ALSO READ: Punjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched. VIDEO

Positive Health Policy Soon

Separately, Arunraj announced that the Health Ministry would soon formally launch a positive health policy to share preventive healthcare advisories with the public.

Referring to an initiative announced during the recent Budget session, the minister stressed the importance of lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

ALSO READ: Punjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched

Focus On Salt Intake

Arunraj said the state had introduced a multi-pronged mission to curb excessive salt consumption and tackle rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Citing scientific studies, he said people in Tamil Nadu consume an average of 7 to 8 grams of salt daily, exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of less than 5 grams.

“Even a 1 gram salt reduction in our daily diet will help in a significant way to reduce heart disease and hypertensive diseases,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recommended daily salt intake compared to actual consumption in Tamil Nadu?

The WHO recommends less than 5 grams of salt daily, but people in Tamil Nadu consume an average of 7 to 8 grams. Even a 1-gram reduction can significantly reduce heart and hypertensive diseases.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Tamil Nadu Politics TVK K G Arunraj
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