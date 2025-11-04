Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTamil Nadu Prisoner Escapes From Police Custody Near Kerala’s Viyyur Central Jail; Manhunt Launched

Tamil Nadu Prisoner Escapes From Police Custody Near Kerala’s Viyyur Central Jail; Manhunt Launched

Balamurugan, a remand prisoner with multiple criminal cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, escaped from Tamil Nadu police custody near Viyyur central jail while being transported back after court hearing.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thrissur (Kerala): A remand prisoner from Tamil Nadu escaped from police custody while being transported back to Viyyur central jail here, police said on Tuesday.

The escaped prisoner was identified as Balamurugan, son of Madaswamy, who was involved in various criminal cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

According to central prisoner authorities here, the incident took place on Monday night when the Tamil Nadu police were escorting him back to the jail here after attending a court hearing in the neighbouring state in connection with a case.

"The incident had not happened inside the prison but some one and a half kilometres away from the jail premises. Tamil Nadu police personnel were escorting him," a jail official said.

Balamurugan was a notorious criminal and an accused in at least 16 cases in Tamil Nadu alone, he added.

An intense search is on to catch the fugitive, police added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Tamil NAdu Prisoner
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget