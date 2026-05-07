Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Stalin Says DMK Won’t Disturb Vijay Govt For Six Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Outgoing CM defends DMK's manifesto implementation record.

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: TN’s outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday indicated that the DMK would allow the incoming government led by C Joseph Vijay adequate time to settle into office, saying the opposition party would “watch without interference” during the initial six months of the new administration.

Speaking to TOI, Stalin stressed that the DMK was keen to ensure political stability in the state and avoid any constitutional uncertainty or the possibility of another election in the near future. He also insisted that the new government should retain several welfare initiatives introduced during the DMK regime while simultaneously delivering on the promises outlined in TVK’s election manifesto.

Welfare Schemes Take Centre Stage

Among the flagship programmes highlighted by Stalin were the free breakfast scheme for schoolchildren and “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” initiative, under which women heads of families receive Rs 1,000 every month.

Referring to TVK’s poll assurance of increasing the monthly assistance to Rs 2,500, Stalin raised doubts about the feasibility of such a commitment. He remarked that even continuing the existing Rs 1,000 financial support would itself be significant. The outgoing chief minister also noted that the DMK administration had successfully implemented close to 90 percent of the commitments made in its 2021 election manifesto.

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Stalin Questions Feasibility Of Key TVK Promises

While defending his government’s record, Stalin acknowledged that some assurances remained incomplete, particularly the promise to abolish NEET in Tamil Nadu. He clarified that the issue falls within the purview of the Union government, making it difficult for the state alone to take a final decision.

He also cast doubt on TVK’s assurance of supplying six free LPG cylinders annually to ration card holders. At the same time, Stalin maintained that the DMK would appreciate the move if the incoming government managed to successfully execute the scheme.

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Visitors Continue To Meet Stalin

Throughout the day, Stalin received a large number of visitors at his residence and later at Anna Arivalayam. Those who met him included former ministers, senior DMK leaders, alliance partners, party cadres and supporters from different sections of society.

The steady stream of visitors reflected the significance of the political transition underway in Tamil Nadu, as attention now shifts to how Vijay’s administration will navigate governance and fulfil its electoral promises in the coming months.