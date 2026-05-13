What Happens If Vijay Fails Floor Test? Breaking Down The Numbers Ahead Of Trust Vote

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay faces crucial trust vote today in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

New alliances boost Vijay's support, crossing majority mark.

Madras HC order restricts one MLA's participation.

AIADMK faction support increases Vijay's projected tally significantly.

Tamil Nadu Floor Test: The Tamil Nadu Assembly is set for a crucial trust vote today where newly sworn-in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will have to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Over the past few days, political equations in the state have shifted rapidly, with changing alliances and fresh support altering the numbers in Vijay’s favour. While the TVK government currently appears stable ahead of the floor test, the long-term political picture remains uncertain.

Understanding The Trust Vote

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has a total strength of 234 seats. However, with Vijay’s Trichy East seat currently vacant and the Speaker not participating in voting under normal circumstances, the effective strength of the House comes down to 232. This means the majority mark stands at 117.

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At present, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has 106 MLAs of its own. The Indian National Congress has extended support with five MLAs. The CPI and CPI(M) together contribute four legislators, while the VCK and IUML add two MLAs each. With this support, Vijay’s tally reaches 119 -- enough to comfortably cross the majority mark.

Madras HC's Order

However, the political situation became slightly complicated after the Madras High Court directed TVK MLA R Srinivasa Sethupathi not to participate in Assembly proceedings for now. His election from Tirupattur had been challenged by DMK leader KR Periakaruppan after the result was decided by just one vote.

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With Sethupathi unable to vote, the government’s effective strength drops to 118, though it still remains above the required number.

The biggest boost for Vijay came from a faction within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by CV Shanmugam, which has indicated support for the TVK government during the trust vote. Political estimates suggest around 20 MLAs may back Vijay, potentially pushing his tally to 138.

In another development, an MLA from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) also announced support for the government inside the Assembly, taking the projected number to around 139.

While Vijay is widely expected to survive the floor test, political observers believe the real challenge may emerge in the coming months. The stability of the government depends heavily on support from smaller allies, including Congress, Left parties, IUML and VCK. Any withdrawal of support could quickly alter the numbers.

The evolving relationship between TVK and the AIADMK faction is also likely to shape Tamil Nadu’s political future, potentially redrawing traditional alliance lines in the state.