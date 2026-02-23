Tamil Nadu Final SIR List Released: Over 74 Lakh Names Deleted

The Election Commission on Monday published Tamil Nadu’s final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with large-scale deletions reported across the state. According to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, over 74 lakh names were removed from the final roll. After the deletions, the total electorate now stands at 5.67 crore. Before the SIR exercise began, Tamil Nadu had 6.41 crore registered voters, indicating a substantial drop following the revision.

Over 74 Lakh Entries Removed

Election officials clarified that a significant share of the deleted names belonged to deceased voters. Eligible voters whose names were removed for other reasons can reapply through Form 6 to restore their entries in the electoral roll.

In addition, notices were issued to 12.43 lakh individuals. Those with discrepancies in their records have been directed to submit supporting documents and a self-declaration certificate within the stipulated deadline to retain their names on the voter list.

Officials emphasised that the exercise was aimed at cleaning up the rolls and ensuring accuracy, rather than excluding legitimate voters.

Supreme Court Directive Followed, 10-Day Window Open

The Election Commission said it complied with a January 30 directive issued in line with a Supreme Court order. The directive made it mandatory to publicly disclose the reasons for deletion in cases involving controversy or inconsistent information.

Accordingly, the lists detailing deletions have been displayed at gram panchayat offices, public places, block and sub-divisional offices, and ward offices in urban areas.

Affected individuals have been given 10 days to file objections or provide clarifications. Meanwhile, during the second phase of the SIR, nearly 8 per cent of voters across nine states and Union Territories were removed from electoral rolls. In Puducherry, the final electoral roll published on February 14 recorded 9.44 lakh registered voters.