Tamil Nadu Verdict: Less Than 5,000 Margins Decide 61 Seats; TVK's Narrow Losses Cost Majority

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Narrow losses prevented TVK from majority.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have revealed just how narrow margins can be disruptive, with as many as 61 constituencies decided by less than 5,000 votes. The results underscore a fiercely competitive political battle where even a small swing in voter preference could have dramatically altered the final outcome. Actor-politician Vijay, whose party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest force, came tantalisingly close to securing a simple majority. However, a series of narrow defeats prevented that milestone.

Close Contests Shape Electoral Landscape

An in-depth analysis of the results shows that 61 seats were decided by margins below 5,000 votes, reflecting the intensity of the electoral fight. In stark contrast, only 15 constituencies witnessed decisive victories with margins exceeding 50,000 votes.

These numbers highlight a deeply fragmented voter base, where multiple constituencies swung on razor-thin differences, making every vote count in shaping the final tally.

During the campaign, Vijay had asserted, “There will be competition only between two in 2026. One is DMK and the other is TVK.” The election results appear to echo that claim, as his party managed to displace long-standing political equations.

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A significant portion of the 108 seats won by TVK were previously held by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, indicating a major shift in voter allegiance.

Gains Against Rivals, But Missed Opportunities

TVK’s performance against the DMK was particularly striking, with the party winning 51 seats in direct faceoff. Nearly 40 of these victories came from northern districts, while Chennai, traditionally a DMK bastion, saw a notable breakthrough with 14 MLAs from Vijay’s party.

The party also defeated AIADMK candidates in 25 constituencies and outperformed candidates from allied parties such as Congress and DMDK in several others. However, the contest between the two Dravidian majors remained competitive, with DMK winning 18 seats and AIADMK securing 21 in direct face off.

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Majority Slips Away By Narrow Margins

Despite its strong showing, TVK fell short of a majority, and narrow defeats played a crucial role. As many as 12 candidates from the party lost by margins of less than 2,000 votes. Had these results swung the other way, Vijay could have comfortably crossed the halfway mark.

One of the closest contests was in Thirukovilur, where candidate Vijay Paranibalaji lost by just 285 votes. Additionally, 19 TVK candidates missed victory by margins under 5,000 votes, further highlighting how slim differences shaped the overall picture.

With the majority mark still out of reach, Vijay is now looking toward potential alliances to form the government. The razor-thin margins across dozens of seats serve as a reminder that in a tightly contested election, even the smallest shifts can redefine political fortunes.