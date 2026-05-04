Tamil Nadu Election Results: CM M. K. Stalin Loses Kolathur Seat

Current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M. K. Stalin has suffered a surprising defeat in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, long considered his political stronghold. Stalin had consistently won the seat in the 2011, 2016, and 2021 elections.

This time, he was defeated by VS Babu, a candidate from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party associated with actor-turned-politician Vijay and described as a close associate within the party setup.

VS Babu was earlier linked to the DMK and had served as Stalin’s election in-charge for the Kolathur constituency during the 2011 polls. He later left the DMK, joined the AIADMK, and eventually became part of TVK on February 7, 2026. Contesting on a TVK ticket this time, he secured a decisive victory over the incumbent Chief Minister.

In the 2021 election, Stalin had won Kolathur with a massive margin of 70,384 votes against AIADMK’s Aadhi Rajaram, who is now contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni and is currently trailing Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

VS Babu’s Political Journey

VS Babu has had a long association with Tamil Nadu’s major political parties, having previously worked with both the DMK and AIADMK. He was part of the DMK until the 2011 Assembly elections, after which he moved to the AIADMK.

He is currently serving as the joint general secretary of TVK, the party launched by actor-turned-politician Vijay in 2024 to challenge the dominance of DMK and AIADMK.

Early Trends Show TVK Surge

Initial trends from the Election Commission also indicate a strong showing for TVK, which is leading in over 100 of Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies. The ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK are trailing with significantly lower numbers.

AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is ahead in around 47 seats, while DMK is leading in about 35 seats. Several senior DMK ministers, including Duraimurugan, Thangam Thennarasu, TRB Rajaa, Ma. Subramanian, and others, are also reportedly trailing in their constituencies.

If current trends continue, Vijay - who is contesting from Tiruchi (East) and Perambur and leading in both - could be at the center of one of Tamil Nadu’s most dramatic electoral outcomes.

TVK could also make history if it crosses the majority mark of 118 seats, becoming the first party in the state to achieve power within just two years of its formation.