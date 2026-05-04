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HomeNewsTamil Nadu Election Results: Chennai Counting Centres Under Tight Security Ahead Of Vote Count

Tamil Nadu Election Results: Chennai Counting Centres Under Tight Security Ahead Of Vote Count

Security has been tightened across Chennai counting centres, with CCTV, barricades and multi-layer checks ahead of vote counting today.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 May 2026 07:18 AM (IST)
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  • CCTV surveillance and Quick Response Teams ensure transparency.

Authorities in Chennai have significantly strengthened security arrangements ahead of vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a sharp focus on maintaining order, transparency and crowd control. At the forefront is Loyola College, one of the city’s principal counting centres, where multiple layers of security and surveillance have been put in place. Officials say the measures are designed to ensure a smooth counting process, prevent unauthorised access and minimise any disruption during the high-stakes exercise.

Locked-Down Campuses

Security at Loyola College has been tightened with extensive barricading around the area to regulate movement and restrict entry. Only authorised personnel-including counting agents, election officials and designated staff-are being allowed inside after rigorous identity checks and verification procedures. Similar arrangements have been enforced at other counting venues across the city, creating a controlled and closely monitored environment.

Each counting hall is under constant CCTV surveillance, with real-time monitoring to track every stage of the process. Officials have also ensured that all sensitive areas remain under strict watch, reducing the scope for any irregularities. The aim, authorities say, is to maintain full transparency while safeguarding the integrity of the counting process.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu & Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: Tight Security Across Counting Centres

Round-The-Clock Vigil

Quick Response Teams and senior police officers have been deployed on the ground to respond swiftly to any situation. Security personnel are stationed both inside and outside the counting centres, forming multiple protective layers. Traffic diversions and crowd-control measures have also been implemented in surrounding areas to avoid congestion and ensure smooth access for authorised vehicles.

Counting at Loyola College will cover key constituencies such as Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, T Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and Saidapet. With counting set to begin shortly, officials remain on high alert, emphasising that the enhanced security framework is crucial to conducting a free, fair and orderly counting process across Chennai.

Also Read: Bengal Election Results Live: TMC Vs BJP D-Day Today As Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Before You Go

Kolkata: TMC Alleges Security Breach Outside Strong Room at Sheikhawat Memorial School

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 07:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results Kerala Assembly Election Results Puducherry Assembly Election Results
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