Tamil Nadu Election Results: Chennai Counting Centres Under Tight Security Ahead Of Vote Count

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Authorities in Chennai have significantly strengthened security arrangements ahead of vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a sharp focus on maintaining order, transparency and crowd control. At the forefront is Loyola College, one of the city’s principal counting centres, where multiple layers of security and surveillance have been put in place. Officials say the measures are designed to ensure a smooth counting process, prevent unauthorised access and minimise any disruption during the high-stakes exercise.

Locked-Down Campuses

Security at Loyola College has been tightened with extensive barricading around the area to regulate movement and restrict entry. Only authorised personnel-including counting agents, election officials and designated staff-are being allowed inside after rigorous identity checks and verification procedures. Similar arrangements have been enforced at other counting venues across the city, creating a controlled and closely monitored environment.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Loyola College in Chennai, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today. pic.twitter.com/JEQmLTjLhh — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Each counting hall is under constant CCTV surveillance, with real-time monitoring to track every stage of the process. Officials have also ensured that all sensitive areas remain under strict watch, reducing the scope for any irregularities. The aim, authorities say, is to maintain full transparency while safeguarding the integrity of the counting process.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu & Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: Tight Security Across Counting Centres

Round-The-Clock Vigil

Quick Response Teams and senior police officers have been deployed on the ground to respond swiftly to any situation. Security personnel are stationed both inside and outside the counting centres, forming multiple protective layers. Traffic diversions and crowd-control measures have also been implemented in surrounding areas to avoid congestion and ensure smooth access for authorised vehicles.

Counting at Loyola College will cover key constituencies such as Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, T Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and Saidapet. With counting set to begin shortly, officials remain on high alert, emphasising that the enhanced security framework is crucial to conducting a free, fair and orderly counting process across Chennai.

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