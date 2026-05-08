With Support Of 121 MLAs, Stage Set For Vijay’s Oath Ceremony Tomorrow At 11 AM

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning after TVK formally moved to stake claim to form the government with the support of 121 MLAs. Vijay reached Raj Bhavan on Friday evening and submitted a formal letter to the Governor seeking an invitation to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 am on Saturday at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

121 MLAs Back TVK

According to sources, TVK has secured the backing of multiple opposition parties, taking the alliance’s tally to 121 MLAs.

The support structure currently stands at TVK with 108 legislators, Congress with five MLAs, CPI with two members, CPM with two MLAs, VCK with two legislators and IUML with two representatives.

The numbers are being projected by TVK leaders as a decisive mandate in the ongoing political deadlock, with the party asserting that it possesses the required majority to form the government.

Vijay’s visit to Raj Bhavan marked his third meeting with the Governor amid intense political activity and competing claims from rival camps.

Also Read: TVK Claims Support Of 121 MLAs, Vijay Reaches Lok Bhavan To Meet Governor

Swearing-In At 11 AM

Now preparations are underway for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday morning.

The event is expected to witness the presence of senior political leaders, party functionaries and supporters as TVK prepares to assume power in Tamil Nadu for the first time.

Political activity remained intense through Friday evening, with senior leaders from allied parties remaining in touch over government formation and cabinet discussions.

While Raj Bhavan has not yet issued an official statement confirming the invitation to form the government, the process has moved into its final stages following TVK’s formal claim backed by supporting parties.

Also Read: Mani Shankar Aiyar Blasts Congress-TVK Tie-Up, Calls It ‘Immoral’