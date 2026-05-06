Tamil Nadu Governor Unsatisfied With Vijay’s Majority Claim; Swearing-In Likely Delayed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress support brings Vijay's tally to 112 MLAs.

The formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu remains uncertain as TVK chief Vijay continues to fall short of the majority mark despite securing support from the Congress. Sources said Governor has not yet expressed satisfaction over Vijay’s claim to form the government and has sought legal opinion before taking a final call. During a meeting with the Governor, Vijay reportedly submitted letters of support from 112 MLAs, but the figure still remains below the required 118 needed for a simple majority in the Assembly. The political uncertainty has now raised doubts over the proposed swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.

Numbers Still Short

According to sources, Governor indicated during discussions that it would be preferable if Vijay could present letters of support from at least 118 MLAs before staking a formal claim. While TVK emerged as a major force in the elections, the party’s effective strength currently stands at 107 MLAs because Vijay won from two constituencies.

Congress has extended support through its five MLAs, taking the official tally backing Vijay to 112. However, the numbers are still insufficient to comfortably cross the majority mark, making support from smaller parties crucial for government formation.

Sources further revealed that after meeting the Governor, Vijay sought additional time to secure more letters of support from potential allies. The uncertainty over numbers has intensified political negotiations across the state, with several regional parties yet to announce their final stand.

Also Read: Why Congress Needs DMK More Than Ever Amid Vijay's TVK Buzz In Tamil Nadu

Allies Yet To Decide

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has two MLAs, has not yet formally backed TVK. Sources said the party is expected to take a final decision on Thursday regarding support to Vijay. Similarly, the Left parties, which collectively hold four seats, are also yet to submit letters of support. Vijay may have to wait until May 8 for clarity on their position.

Meanwhile, PMK’s four MLAs met Vijay on Wednesday, fuelling speculation about possible backing for the TVK-led alliance. However, the party has so far not handed over any formal support letter.

With the majority mark still out of reach and negotiations continuing behind closed doors, uncertainty persists over whether Vijay will be able to form the government immediately or if the swearing-in ceremony could eventually be postponed.

Also Read: From Early Flops To Mass Superstar: Meet The Producer Who Changed Thalapathy Vijay's Career