Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK leads early trends as postal ballots are counted.

Tamil Nadu election features DMK, AIADMK, and TVK.

Vijay's TVK adds uncertainty to the three-way race.

Counting secured with strict three-tier security measures.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As counting day unfolds for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the early trends by Election Commission of India (ECI) suggest a strong start for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The counting exercise commenced on Monday morning under tight security, with officials opening postal votes before proceeding to electronic voting machines (EVMs), setting the initial trajectory of the contest.

The elections, held across all 234 constituencies on April 23, have culminated in a fierce three-cornered battle between the Stalin's DMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s AIADMK, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). With counting underway on May 4, attention is firmly fixed on whether the early advantage for DMK will translate into a decisive mandate.

Early Trends Favour DMK Amid Postal Ballot Count

The first phase of counting has placed the Vijay's TVK ahead in several constituencies. These ballots, cast by service personnel, election duty staff, and select categories such as senior citizens, are traditionally counted before EVM votes.

According to Election Commission of India, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is ahead with 45 seats, followed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at 41. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam holds 19 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi has 2, and the Indian National Congress also has 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Communist Party of India, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, and Puthiya Tamilagam each stand at 1 seat. The total comes to 114 seats.

Triangular Contest Keeps Race Unpredictable

This election cycle stands apart due to the emergence of Vijay’s TVK as a formidable third force. While traditional rivalry between the DMK and AIADMK continues, the addition of TVK has injected uncertainty into the outcome.

Exit polls had already hinted at a close fight. While several projections gave the DMK alliance a slight upper hand, Axis My India forecast a dramatic entry for TVK, estimating between 98 and 120 seats. In contrast, DMK+ was projected to win 92–110 seats, with AIADMK+ expected to lag behind at 22–32 seats.

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NTK’s Inclusive Pitch Adds New Dimension

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by filmmaker Seeman, has also drawn attention with its distinct electoral approach. Contesting all 234 seats, the party fielded nearly 50% women candidates and included a transgender nominee, reinforcing its focus on representation and inclusivity.

While NTK may not be leading in early trends, its presence has contributed to reshaping the political narrative in the state.

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Tight Security, Structured Counting Process

Authorities have implemented robust measures to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process. The Election Commission has deployed a three-tier security system around counting centres, restricting access and maintaining strict surveillance.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik explained that the first security layer covers a 100-metre radius around counting venues, allowing entry only to authorised individuals. She confirmed that counting began at 8:00 a.m. with postal ballots, followed by EVMs at 8:30 a.m.

India’s vote-counting framework is designed to uphold accuracy and transparency, ensuring that each vote is securely handled and fairly counted before the final results are declared.