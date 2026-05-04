Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK candidates secure decisive wins in Chennai constituencies.

Strong vote margins indicate a significant shift in voter preference.

Victories outside Chennai solidify TVK's growing political presence.

Party chief Vijay wins both his contested constituencies convincingly.

Key TVK candidates sweep key TN seats: Riding on a powerful wave in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is witnessing its star candidates deliver decisive victories and strong leads across major constituencies. As both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam struggle to keep pace, TVK’s candidates are emerging as clear frontrunners in several high-profile seats. From urban strongholds in Chennai to key regional constituencies, the party’s performance signals a major shift in the state’s political landscape.

Big Wins In Chennai’s Key Constituencies

TVK has registered impressive victories in several prominent Chennai constituencies with key TVK leaders. N Anand, popularly known as Bussy Anand, is leading Thyagarayanagar with 44,241 votes, securing a margin of 12,949.



In Villivakkam, Aadhav Arjuna has delivered a strong performance, polling 50,532 votes and is leading by a margin of 13,311. Similarly, Rajmohan is likely to clinch Egmore as it leads with 49,966 votes, maintaining a margin of 13,084.

Strong Margins Reflect Voter Shift

TVK candidates are not just leading, but doing so with convincing margins.



N Marie Wilson is leading in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar with 43,372 votes and a massive margin of 18,861. In Thousand Lights (20), Prabhakar J C D has till now polled 35,378 votes, leading by 7,536 votes.

In Karaikudi (184), Prabhu TK secured 53,579 votes with a commanding margin of 24,684. In Gobichettipalayam (106), Sengottaiyan K A polled 74,651 votes and is leading by a margin of 16,234 votes.

Vijay Dominates Dual Constituencies

Party chief Vijay himself has delivered strong results in both constituencies he contested. In Tiruchirappalli East, he secured 44,978 votes with a margin of 13,879.



In Perambur, Vijay is leading after polling 60,510 votes and a margin of 25,723, further cementing his party’s dominant debut.

A New Dravidian Pitch, Political Messaging

Founded by Vijay as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party was officially launched on February 2, 2024, and later registered with the Election Commission of India on September 8, 2024. From the outset, Vijay positioned TVK as a modern Dravidian alternative, seeking to appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.

He has been vocal in his criticism of rivals, describing the DMK as an “evil force” and the BJP as an “ideological opponent,” framing the election as a larger ideological contest rather than a conventional political fight.