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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsFrom Adhav Arjuna To Bussy Anand: Key TVK Leaders Surge Ahead As Vijay’s Party Storms TN Politics

From Adhav Arjuna To Bussy Anand: Key TVK Leaders Surge Ahead As Vijay’s Party Storms TN Politics

Key TVK candidates sweep key TN seats with big margins as Vijay’s party surges ahead, reshaping the state’s political landscape in 2026 polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK candidates secure decisive wins in Chennai constituencies.
  • Strong vote margins indicate a significant shift in voter preference.
  • Victories outside Chennai solidify TVK's growing political presence.
  • Party chief Vijay wins both his contested constituencies convincingly.

Key TVK candidates sweep key TN seats: Riding on a powerful wave in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is witnessing its star candidates deliver decisive victories and strong leads across major constituencies. As both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam struggle to keep pace, TVK’s candidates are emerging as clear frontrunners in several high-profile seats. From urban strongholds in Chennai to key regional constituencies, the party’s performance signals a major shift in the state’s political landscape.

Big Wins In Chennai’s Key Constituencies

TVK has registered impressive victories in several prominent Chennai constituencies with key TVK leaders. N Anand, popularly known as Bussy Anand, is leading Thyagarayanagar with 44,241 votes, securing a margin of 12,949.

In Villivakkam, Aadhav Arjuna has delivered a strong performance, polling 50,532 votes and is leading by a margin of 13,311. Similarly, Rajmohan is likely to clinch Egmore as it leads with 49,966 votes, maintaining a margin of 13,084.

Strong Margins Reflect Voter Shift

TVK candidates are not just leading, but doing so with convincing margins.

N Marie Wilson is leading in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar with 43,372 votes and a massive margin of 18,861. In Thousand Lights (20), Prabhakar J C D has till now polled 35,378 votes, leading by 7,536 votes.

In Karaikudi (184), Prabhu TK secured 53,579 votes with a commanding margin of 24,684. In Gobichettipalayam (106), Sengottaiyan K A polled 74,651 votes and is leading by a margin of 16,234 votes.

Vijay Dominates Dual Constituencies

Party chief Vijay himself has delivered strong results in both constituencies he contested. In Tiruchirappalli East, he secured 44,978 votes with a margin of 13,879.

In Perambur, Vijay is leading after polling 60,510 votes and a margin of 25,723, further cementing his party’s dominant debut.

A New Dravidian Pitch, Political Messaging

Founded by Vijay as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party was officially launched on February 2, 2024, and later registered with the Election Commission of India on September 8, 2024. From the outset, Vijay positioned TVK as a modern Dravidian alternative, seeking to appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.

He has been vocal in his criticism of rivals, describing the DMK as an “evil force” and the BJP as an “ideological opponent,” framing the election as a larger ideological contest rather than a conventional political fight.

Before You Go

Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

From which constituencies is Vijay contesting?

Vijay is contesting from two key seats: Perambur and Trichy East.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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