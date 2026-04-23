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HomeNewsNot Even A Single Vote Cast In This Tamil Nadu Village? Tirunelveli's Perumpathu Boycotts Polls

Not Even A Single Vote Cast In This Tamil Nadu Village? Tirunelveli's Perumpathu Boycotts Polls

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Shock boycott in Tirunelveli’s Perumpathu village as voters refuse to cast ballots, protesting a deadly caste attack that left two dead.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Perumpathu village boycotted elections due to caste violence.
  • Residents protest March 2 sickle attack leaving two dead.
  • Villagers cite anger over lack of official response.
  • Social tensions impact democratic participation in the village.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Voting across Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies began at 7 AM on Thursday, but in one village in Tirunelveli district, polling booths remained eerily silent. Perumpathu village in the Nanguneri Assembly constituency reported zero voter turnout hours after polling commenced, as residents collectively boycotted the election.

The boycott comes in response to a recent incident of caste violence that has shaken the local community. Despite full polling arrangements, not a single voter stepped forward to exercise their franchise, turning the village into a stark symbol of protest on election day.

Complete Boycott In Perumpathu Village

Located in Tirunelveli district, Perumpathu village has around 974 registered voters. However, even four hours into polling, officials confirmed that no votes had been cast. Voting machines were set up and security personnel, including paramilitary forces, were deployed, but polling stations remained deserted.

Residents from Backward Class (BC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities announced their decision to boycott the elections, citing anger and grief over a violent attack that took place earlier this year. Villagers also alleged that no senior officials had engaged with them to address their concerns.

Protest Against March 2 Sickle Attack

The boycott is directly linked to the brutal incident on March 2, when a group of seven armed men carried out a violent assault in the village. In what has come to be known as the Nanguneri Sickle Attack, attackers reportedly used sickles in an indiscriminate assault that left two people dead and six others injured.

Among those killed were a disabled Dalit man and a migrant worker from Odisha. The injured included individuals from Other Backward Class communities, indicating the widespread impact of the violence.

Investigations later suggested that the attack may have been orchestrated by members of dominant intermediate castes with the intent to intimidate Dalit youth. It also emerged that two of the accused had previously been involved in a similar caste-related case, though their identities were withheld under the Juvenile Justice Act at the time.

Anger Over Lack Of Official Response

Villagers have expressed frustration over what they describe as a lack of meaningful engagement from authorities following the incident. Despite the gravity of the attack, residents claim that no higher officials visited or held discussions with them to address their grievances.

Election authorities had made full preparations for polling, including setting up electronic voting machines and deploying security forces to maintain order. Officials were present to assist voters, but the absence of turnout underscored the depth of discontent among the local population.

Political Links & Ongoing Investigation

In a development that has added a political dimension to the case, one of the accused is reportedly related to a local political functionary. However, the individual concerned has denied any recent association.

As Tamil Nadu witnesses an otherwise active polling day, the situation in Perumpathu village highlights how unresolved social tensions and demands for justice can directly impact democratic participation.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Why TVK Chief Vijay Demands EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours Till 8 PM?

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the residents' complaint regarding officials?

Villagers are frustrated by the lack of meaningful engagement from authorities. They claim no senior officials visited or discussed their grievances after the attack.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 Perumpathu Village Boycott Tirunelveli Election News
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