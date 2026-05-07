Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay

‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay

DMK, MNM and VCK backed Vijay, saying denying TVK the first chance to form government would insult Tamil Nadu’s mandate.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK claims constitutional right to prove majority first.

Political tensions continue to escalate in Tamil Nadu over the formation of the next government after Governor Arlekar reportedly declined to immediately invite Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government despite emerging as the single largest party. The move has triggered strong reactions from several opposition parties, including the DMK, Kamal Haasan’s MNM, VCK and the CPI, all of which voiced solidarity with Vijay and backed his demand to be invited to form the government first.The parties argued that denying TVK the first opportunity to form the government would amount to disrespecting the public mandate.

Numbers Battle

In the Assembly elections, TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118. However, after securing Congress support, the party’s tally reportedly rose to 113 MLAs, leaving it five short of a majority.

According to reports, Governor Arlekar asked TVK chief Vijay to first demonstrate majority support before being invited to form the government.

Vijay and allied parties, however, argued that constitutional convention requires the Governor to first administer the oath of office and then allow the government to prove its majority through a floor test in the Assembly.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Governor Declines Vijay’s Bid To Form Govt: ‘Requisite Majority Not Established’

Allies Rally Behind Vijay

Kamal Haasan strongly criticised the Governor’s reported stance, saying not inviting TVK to form the government would amount to undermining democracy and insulting the people’s verdict. He also praised DMK leader MK Stalin for expressing willingness to sit in the opposition.

VCK chief described the Governor’s demand as unacceptable, arguing that Vijay should be given an opportunity to prove majority support on the Assembly floor rather than beforehand.

CPI Tamil Nadu secretary M Veerapandian also backed TVK, stating that since no party secured a clear majority and TVK emerged as the largest party, Vijay should constitutionally receive the first invitation to form the government.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy said TVK currently has a fractured mandate and any decision taken by the Governor would be based on constitutional procedure.

Also Read: Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections TVK Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay
‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay
World
40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert
40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert
India
‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary
‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary
Election
Suvendu Adhikari Claims Aide Was Killed Because He Won Bhabanipur
Suvendu Adhikari Claims Aide Killed Because He Defeated Mamata In Bhabanipur
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget