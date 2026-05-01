Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adhikari assured voters surveillance prevents TMC candidate's undue advantages.

West Bengal after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that stringent monitoring was in place at the Bhabanipur strong room and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was being kept “under surveillance.”

The remarks came in response to Banerjee’s late-night visit to the facility, during which she flagged concerns over alleged EVM irregularities, setting the stage for a sharp exchange of accusations between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition.

Adhikari further alleged that Banerjee was being closely monitored to prevent any potential violations of electoral norms. He added that an election agent was stationed at the premises to ensure transparency and compliance with established procedures.

Suvendu's Remarks Follow Banerjee’s Late-Night Bhabanipur Visit

The claims came a day after Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata late at night, asserting that her party would resist any attempts to tamper with EVMs.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, “I wish to assure the esteemed community of voters from the entire state of West Bengal, including the Bhabanipur constituency, that the Trinamool Congress candidate from this centre, namely the outgoing Chief Minister, the Honourable, has been strictly instructed to refrain from availing any undue advantages.”

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He further stated, “No matter how much effort she makes, she has been unable to engage in any activities outside the rules. As long as she was present in the strong room premises, my election agent, Advocate Suryanil Das, was personally there keeping her under strict surveillance so that she could not resort to any dishonest means.”

ভবানীপুর নির্বাচনী এলাকা সহ সমগ্র পশ্চিমবঙ্গবাসী ভোটার ভদ্রমণ্ডলী কে আশ্বস্ত করতে চাই যে এই কেন্দ্রের তৃণমূল কংগ্রেস প্রার্থী তথা বিদায়ী মুখ্যমন্ত্রী, মাননীয়া কে কোনোরকম বাড়তি সুবিধা নেওয়া থেকে বিরত থাকতে বাধ্য করা হয়েছে।

উনি যতোই চেষ্টা চালান না কেন, কোনো রকম নিয়ম বহির্ভূত… pic.twitter.com/9hxyr3A97x — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) April 30, 2026

Mamata Banerjee Alleges EVM Irregularities, Bias

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over alleged irregularities involving EVMs in different parts of the state.

Banerjee, who stepped out around 12:07 am after spending nearly four hours at the counting centre for her Bhabanipur constituency located at Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata, said that only one authorised individual would be permitted inside the designated counting area.

Earlier on Thursday evening, she had arrived at the Bhabanipur counting centre, which houses EVMs used in the April 29 polling, citing suspicions of tampering. Accompanied by her election agent, she remained inside the premises for several hours. During this time, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Kolkata Port constituency, reached the site but was unable to meet her.

“There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room,” she said.

Accusing the Election Commission of India of partiality, Banerjee added, “Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together.”

The developments unfolded alongside protests in north Kolkata, where Trinamool Congress leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging irregularities and possible tampering of EVMs stored in strongrooms. The protest led to tense face-offs between supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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