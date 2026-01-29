Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsSupreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs

Several applicants have approached the court challenging these directions and sought a more scientific and humane approach to address the issue of stray dogs.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 03:56 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Thursady reserved its order in the suo motu case concerning the growing stray dog menace amid rising incidents of dog bites across the country.

Earlier, the apex court had issued directions asking authorities to remove stray dogs from public places such as schools, hospitals and highways. However, several applicants later approached the court challenging these directions and sought a more scientific and humane approach to address the increasing stray population and prevent injuries caused by dog attacks.

After hearing arguments from all sides, the court reserved its decision today.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Stray Dogs Breaking News ABP Live SC On Stray Dogs
