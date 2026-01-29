Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court on Thursady reserved its order in the suo motu case concerning the growing stray dog menace amid rising incidents of dog bites across the country.

Earlier, the apex court had issued directions asking authorities to remove stray dogs from public places such as schools, hospitals and highways. However, several applicants later approached the court challenging these directions and sought a more scientific and humane approach to address the increasing stray population and prevent injuries caused by dog attacks.

After hearing arguments from all sides, the court reserved its decision today.