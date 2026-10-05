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English NewsNewsSupreme Court Gets 3 New Judges: Who Are Sunita Agarwal, DK Upadhyaya And Aparesh Kumar Singh?

Supreme Court Gets 3 New Judges: Who Are Sunita Agarwal, DK Upadhyaya And Aparesh Kumar Singh?

President Droupadi Murmu approved three new Supreme Court judges. Their appointment will raise the court’s strength to 37, including three women judges.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Murmu approved three new Supreme Court judges.
  • Justices Agarwal, Upadhyaya, Singh will take oath Tuesday.
  • Court strength rises to 37, including three women judges.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday approved the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation for the appointment of three new judges to the top court.

Following the President’s approval, the three judges will take oath as Supreme Court judges on Tuesday.

Three New Judges To Join Supreme Court

The three judges are Justice Sunita Agarwal, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Justice Sunita Agarwal was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice D.K. Upadhyaya was the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their appointments to the Supreme Court on September 28. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the Centre and received the President's assent.

Supreme Court Judge Strength Rises To 37

With the appointment of the three judges, the working strength of the Supreme Court will rise from 34 to 37 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 38.

Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D.K. Upadhyaya are originally from the Allahabad High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is associated with the Jharkhand High Court.

Supreme Court Now Have Three Women Judges

With Justice Sunita Agarwal joining the Supreme Court, the number of women judges in the top court will rise to three.

The Supreme Court currently has Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice V. Mohana as its women judges.

The three appointments were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and approved by the Centre, following which President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the three new judges appointed to the Supreme Court?

The three new judges are Justice Sunita Agarwal, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. They will take oath as Supreme Court judges on Tuesday.

What were the previous high court chief justice positions held by the newly appointed judges?

Justice Sunita Agarwal was CJ of Gujarat HC, Justice D.K. Upadhyaya was CJ of Delhi HC, and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was CJ of Telangana HC.

How does this appointment affect the Supreme Court's strength?

With these appointments, the Supreme Court's working strength will increase from 34 to 37 judges. The sanctioned strength for the Supreme Court is 38 judges.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Supreme Court Judges Women Judges Droupadi Murmu
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