Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu approved three new Supreme Court judges.

Justices Agarwal, Upadhyaya, Singh will take oath Tuesday.

Court strength rises to 37, including three women judges.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday approved the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation for the appointment of three new judges to the top court.

Following the President’s approval, the three judges will take oath as Supreme Court judges on Tuesday.

Three New Judges To Join Supreme Court

The three judges are Justice Sunita Agarwal, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Justice Sunita Agarwal was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice D.K. Upadhyaya was the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their appointments to the Supreme Court on September 28. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the Centre and received the President's assent.

Supreme Court Judge Strength Rises To 37

With the appointment of the three judges, the working strength of the Supreme Court will rise from 34 to 37 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 38.

Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D.K. Upadhyaya are originally from the Allahabad High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is associated with the Jharkhand High Court.

Supreme Court Now Have Three Women Judges

With Justice Sunita Agarwal joining the Supreme Court, the number of women judges in the top court will rise to three.

The Supreme Court currently has Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice V. Mohana as its women judges.

The three appointments were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and approved by the Centre, following which President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent.