Supreme Court Dismisses IMA Petition On Misleading Ads For Traditional Medicines

On August 11, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding action against misleading advertisements related to traditional medicines. The case began when the IMA approached the court against Patanjali Ayurved. In the petition, the IMA claimed that Patanjali’s advertisements were misleading and defamed modern medicine.

Rule 170 Was Removed By AYUSH Ministry

On July 1, 2024, the AYUSH Ministry removed Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. Under this rule, prior approval from the state licensing authority was mandatory for advertising Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani medicines. The removal of this rule increased challenges in preventing misleading claims. However, in August 2024, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Sandeep Mehta in the Supreme Court stayed the removal of Rule 170, temporarily restoring the requirement for prior approval.

Supreme Court: Cannot Reinstate A Rule Removed By The Centre

Justice K.V. Viswanathan questioned how states could implement the rule once it had been removed by the Centre. Justice B.V. Nagarathna suggested closing the case as the main reliefs sought by the IMA had already been fulfilled. She said that a rule removed by the Centre cannot be reinstated by the court.

In earlier hearings, the court had focused on Patanjali’s misleading advertisements, the inaction of regulatory authorities, and corrective measures from Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. The Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against Patanjali, which were later closed after repeated apologies from the company. The court also warned that imposing a ban on advertisements and granting manufacturing approvals for AYUSH medicines could encourage unfair trade practices.