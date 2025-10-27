Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace

The court said the lack of response had portrayed the nation “in a bad light”, as it ordered the personal presence of Chief Secretaries from all defaulting states and UTs on November 3.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a sharp reprimand, the Supreme Court on Monday criticised states and Union Territories for their failure to submit compliance reports on measures taken to address the stray dog menace across the country.

Only Three States File Reports

The bench noted that only the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, West Bengal, and Telangana had filed affidavits in accordance with earlier directions. All other states and Union Territories were found to be non-compliant. 

The court directed that, with the exception of these three states, the Chief Secretaries of all other regions must appear before it at 10.30 AM on the next date of hearing and explain the delay in submitting their action-taken reports.

Delhi Government Also Pulled Up

The apex court also observed that the Delhi government had not submitted its own affidavit on the matter. Consequently, the Chief Secretary of Delhi has been instructed to be present before the bench during the hearing.

The case will be taken up again on November 3, when the Chief Secretaries are expected to personally brief the court on steps taken to tackle the issue.

(This is a breaking development. Stay tuned for more updates)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
