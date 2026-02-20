Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsStone-Pelting In Jabalpur: Clash Erupts Near Temple And Mosque In Sihora, Police Deployed

Stone-Pelting In Jabalpur: Clash Erupts Near Temple And Mosque In Sihora, Police Deployed

Tension in Jabalpur’s Sihora after temple grill vandalism sparks clash; heavy police deployed to restore order.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

Communal tension erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district after a youth allegedly vandalised the grill of a Durga temple, sparking a dispute between two groups that turned violent late Thursday night in the Sihora area. The incident led to stone-pelting and vandalism, prompting swift police intervention to restore order.  

A heavy police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.  

The incident was reported from Ward No. 5 in the Azad Chowk area. According to police, it occurred around 9 pm when aarti was underway at the temple and namaz was being offered at a mosque located opposite the shrine. Officials said a youth allegedly damaged the temple grill, triggering an altercation.  

The situation quickly escalated, with one youth reportedly assaulted.  

Heavy Police Deployment in the Area  

As soon as authorities received information about the clash, additional police forces were rushed from the district headquarters. Personnel from Sihora police station and nearby stations reached the spot and brought the situation under control.  

District Collector Raghvendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay also visited the scene to review the situation. The SP stated that no religious structure had suffered damage and no casualties had been reported from either side. Officials confirmed that the situation is now fully under control and security has been tightened in the area.  

Azad Chowk Considered Sensitive Zone  

Following the incident, tension continues to prevail in the Azad Chowk locality, which is already considered a sensitive area. Police teams are maintaining continuous surveillance to prevent any further escalation. 

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh Stone-Pelting In Jabalpur Communal Clash Jabalpur Sihora
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Stone-Pelting In Jabalpur: Clash Erupts Near Temple And Mosque In Sihora, Police Deployed
Stone-Pelting In Jabalpur: Clash Erupts Near Temple And Mosque In Sihora, Police Deployed
World
Former Prince Andrew Released Hours After Arrest As Epstein-Linked Probe Intensifies
Former Prince Andrew Released Hours After Arrest As Epstein-Linked Probe Intensifies
World
Trump Invites China, Russia To Join ‘Board of Peace,’ Pledges $10 Billion For Global Initiative
Trump Invites China, Russia To Join ‘Board of Peace,’ Pledge $10 Billion For Global Initiative
World
India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer
India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget