Stone-Pelting In Jabalpur: Clash Erupts Near Temple And Mosque In Sihora, Police Deployed

Communal tension erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district after a youth allegedly vandalised the grill of a Durga temple, sparking a dispute between two groups that turned violent late Thursday night in the Sihora area. The incident led to stone-pelting and vandalism, prompting swift police intervention to restore order.

A heavy police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

The incident was reported from Ward No. 5 in the Azad Chowk area. According to police, it occurred around 9 pm when aarti was underway at the temple and namaz was being offered at a mosque located opposite the shrine. Officials said a youth allegedly damaged the temple grill, triggering an altercation.

The situation quickly escalated, with one youth reportedly assaulted.

Heavy Police Deployment in the Area

As soon as authorities received information about the clash, additional police forces were rushed from the district headquarters. Personnel from Sihora police station and nearby stations reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

District Collector Raghvendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay also visited the scene to review the situation. The SP stated that no religious structure had suffered damage and no casualties had been reported from either side. Officials confirmed that the situation is now fully under control and security has been tightened in the area.

Azad Chowk Considered Sensitive Zone

Following the incident, tension continues to prevail in the Azad Chowk locality, which is already considered a sensitive area. Police teams are maintaining continuous surveillance to prevent any further escalation.