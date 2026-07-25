Stone-Pelting Erupts At Jantar Mantar After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; 5 Cops Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jantar Mantar protest turned violent, injuring five police personnel.

Protesters allegedly pelted stones, police responded with tear gas.

Police used lathicharge to disperse crowd, restoring order swiftly.

Five Delhi Police personnel, including a Special Commissioner of Police and two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), were injured after a section of protesters allegedly pelted stones at security forces near Jantar Mantar shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was announced on Saturday, police sources said.

According to the sources, the violence erupted when a section of the gathering turned aggressive while senior police officers were supervising crowd management at the protest site.

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The injured include one Special Commissioner of Police, two ACP-rank officers and two other police personnel. All the injured officers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Police sources said the Special Commissioner, along with senior and field officers, was leading efforts to regulate the crowd and prevent any breach of security arrangements when some protesters allegedly began pelting stones without provocation.

Stone Pelting, Tear Gas And Lathi Charge

The stone-pelting triggered brief chaos at the protest venue, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas shells and carry out a mild lathicharge to disperse the violent section of the crowd and prevent further escalation.

Police teams quickly secured the area, pushed back the protesters and restored order within a short period, the sources said. Authorities added that the situation is now completely under control, with heavy security deployment continuing in and around Jantar Mantar.

Senior officers remained on the ground to monitor the situation even after the clashes subsided, while additional reinforcements were deployed at strategic locations as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police Launches Investigation

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the stone-pelting incident and are examining video footage and other evidence to identify those responsible for attacking security personnel.

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According to police, 15 FIRs have so far been registered at different police stations in the New Delhi district in connection with the ongoing protests.

Police also said that more than 200 police personnel have sustained injuries during the course of the protests so far. In addition, over 65 protesters have been injured, and legal action is being taken in connection with the violence.