Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sikh businessman Sukhdev Kang purchased Sonia Gandhi's childhood home.

He plans to convert the Italian property into a museum.

Kang seeks Gandhi family memorabilia for display in museum.

Sonia Gandhi's childhood home in Italy could soon be converted into a museum, with the Sikh businessman who purchased the property six years ago hoping to preserve its historical connection to the Congress leader and her family.

Italy-based businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang, who bought the six-room house in 2020, is keen to meet Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to seek photographs, personal belongings, documents and other memorabilia that could be displayed at the proposed museum.

"It's called Indian House and it sports a tricolour. A nameplate outside mentions it as the 'place of birth of Sonia Gandhi'," Kang told news agency PTI over the phone.

Speaking to PTI, Sukhdev Singh Kang said, “…I am a humble Sikh, and this has happened only through the grace of Guru Nanak Badshah Ji. We were given the opportunity to take care of the house belonging to Sonia Gandhi. I cannot even claim credit for it. It is all by the grace of Guru Nanak Badshah Ji. There is paperwork involved, of course, but we felt immense pride and happiness. When we received the keys, it was a very special day."

VIDEO | Amritsar: Speaking to PTI, Sukhdev Singh Kang, Owner of Sonia Gandhi’s ancestral house in Italy, says, “…I am a humble Sikh, and this has happened only through the grace of Guru Nanak Badshah Ji. We were given the opportunity to take care of the house belonging to Sonia Gandhi. I cannot even claim credit for it. It is all by the grace of Guru Nanak Badshah Ji. There is paperwork involved, of course, but we felt immense pride and happiness. When we received the keys, it was a very special day. Madam's birthday falls on December 9, and we had celebrated it there earlier. The villagers were extremely happy that the keys to this house had come into the hands of a Sikh family. We got the house in 2020, during COVID... On the day the house was registered, we made a pledge as a family that we would not use this house for business purposes or rent it out. We would turn it into a museum dedicated to Madam and her family. Even today, our intention remains the same. We hope that her family will help us by providing literature, photographs and other material, which we will display in the house.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

"Madam's birthday falls on December 9, and we had celebrated it there earlier. The villagers were extremely happy that the keys to this house had come into the hands of a Sikh family. We got the house in 2020, during COVID... On the day the house was registered, we made a pledge as a family that we would not use this house for business purposes or rent it out. We would turn it into a museum dedicated to Madam and her family. Even today, our intention remains the same. We hope that her family will help us by providing literature, photographs and other material, which we will display in the house," he added.

Sonia Gandhi's Childhood Home In Italy

The house is located in Lusiana, in Italy's Vicenza province, in a grey stone and concrete building. It is approximately an hour away from Kang's residence in Brescia.

The 52-year-old businessman said Sonia Gandhi was born in the house on December 9, 1946, and spent her early childhood there.

Kang, who is currently visiting Amritsar, moved to Italy from a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district in 1992. Recalling his early years in the country, he said settling down was not easy.

"Earlier, I worked in dairy farm, agriculture sector, a factory..." he said.

Kang purchased the property in 2020 in the names of his wife and daughter. A caretaker has since been appointed to look after the house and facilitate visits by tourists.

"In 2020, I bought the house in the names of my wife and daughter... A caretaker has been deputed at the house. If any tourist wishes to see the house, the caretaker facilitates it," he said.

He spends approximately 1,000 euros annually on maintaining the property, including paying property tax.

Why Kang Wants To Turn The Property Into A Museum

Kang said he and his family admire the Gandhi family and celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday every year by organising a large public function.

Explaining how he came to acquire the property, he said some of his contacts in Italy had informed him that there was an interest in ensuring the house was purchased by an Indian and a Sikh family.

"I learnt from some of my contacts in Italy that there was keenness that the house should go to an Indian and a Sikh family," he said.

Since purchasing it, Kang has preserved the property in its original condition, hoping to eventually turn it into a museum and add another tourist attraction for Indians visiting Italy.

He believes the proposed museum could attract hundreds of visitors and contribute to the local village economy.

Kang said his wife and daughter also support the plan. The family has previously turned down offers to rent out the property or convert it into a gurdwara, as they wanted to preserve its historical association with Sonia Gandhi and the Maino family.

Kang Hopes To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul And Priyanka

While Kang wants to develop the property into a state-of-the-art museum at the earliest, he said the lack of information and memorabilia related to the family has become an obstacle.

He now hopes to meet Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul and Priyanka, to understand what personal belongings, photographs, documents and other historical material could be made available for display.

"We need many things for the museum, once we get those we will display them there," he said.

Kang believes the Gandhi family's contribution could help give the proposed museum a more comprehensive account of Sonia Gandhi's early life and family history.

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Renews Interest In Her Early Life

Interest in Sonia Gandhi's life, including her childhood and formative years in Italy, has received renewed attention following the release of her memoir, Belong: A Journey of Love.

Kang said he was looking forward to reading the book.

Recalling how he first became interested in the property, he said friends from Punjab had asked him several years ago whether he had seen Sonia Gandhi's childhood home.

Reflecting on how unexpectedly life had unfolded, Kang drew a parallel between Sonia Gandhi's journey from Italy to India and his own journey to becoming the owner of her ancestral home.

"Like at one time, would Sonia Gandhi have known that she will one day be married into a family where her mother-in-law was country's prime minister. Likewise, until a few years ago, could I have imagined that one day I will have keys to her ancestral house?" he said.