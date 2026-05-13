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HomeNewsSonia Gandhi Hospitalised In Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised In Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Sonia Gandhi is expected to undergo a minor medical procedure at the hospital. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present with her.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

Senior Congress leader and MP Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. She is expected to undergo a minor medical procedure, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Further details regarding her health condition or the nature of the procedure have not been officially disclosed yet.

Sonia Gandhi remains one of the most prominent figures in the Indian National Congress and has played a central role in shaping the party’s leadership for decades. She is the wife of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the mother of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Although she stayed away from politics for several years after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Sonia Gandhi eventually entered active public life in 1997 following repeated requests from party leaders.

In 1998, she took charge as Congress president and went on to lead the party for 22 uninterrupted years, becoming the longest-serving president in the party’s history. She later returned to the post again in 2019 and continued in the role for another three years.

 

(More details are awaited)

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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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