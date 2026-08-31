‘Now There Is No Hope’: Sonam Wangchuk Says CJP Wanted To End Protest After Crackdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders considered ending protest after police crackdown.

Youth returning to Jantar Mantar revitalized leaders' confidence.

Government intervened, Wangchuk then pressed demands for accountability.

Sonam Wangchuk has revealed that leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were considering ending their protest after a police crackdown at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 20, when the protest stage was dismantled and a large number of demonstrators left the site.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta on the PGX podcast, Wangchuk said the CJP leadership was deeply demoralised following the police action and had asked him to draft a message urging protesters to leave Jantar Mantar, return home and take a break.

“Now everyone has gone, our stage has also been broken, now there is no hope,” Wangchuk recalled the organisers telling him after the crackdown.

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According to Wangchuk, the organisers wanted him to post a message telling protesters that they were tired and should rest at home while the group assessed what to do next.

“They wanted me to post something saying that you need a good rest now, go sleep at home, don't stay at Jantar Mantar, we can see tomorrow what to do,” he said.

Wangchuk said he drafted the message, but it was ultimately not posted.

CJP Leadership Was ‘Very Disappointed’

Wangchuk said the scale of the police action and the subsequent departure of protesters left the CJP leadership believing that the movement had effectively collapsed.

“Everyone thought that whatever one or two lakh people had come, they had all left that night, so everything was over,” he said.

He said the organisers were unsure whether the protest would resume at all.

“Now if it starts again sometime, then it starts; otherwise not,” Wangchuk recalled.

However, the situation changed the following day when young protesters began returning to Jantar Mantar. According to Wangchuk, their return helped restore the confidence of the CJP leadership.

‘Youth Did Something Remarkable’

Wangchuk credited the young protesters who returned despite the police action, saying their presence helped lift the morale of the organisers.

“The youth did something remarkable,” he said, praising those who returned after facing a lathi-charge.

Wangchuk said the leadership’s morale fluctuated depending on the number of people present at the protest.

“The leadership looks at people's faces and their morale sometimes goes up and sometimes goes down,” he said.

“When they left, it had gone down. When the youth came back the next day, their morale went up.”

He said the protesters who returned after the crackdown ultimately gave the organisers the confidence to continue the agitation.

“I would give credit to those youth who came back after everything had been broken, even after being hit with lathis, because they boosted their morale too,” he said.

CJP Had Considered Ways To End Protest

Wangchuk’s account also sheds light on the uncertainty within the protest camp before the government opened negotiations.

He said the organisers had considered several ways of bringing the agitation to an end, including seeking Opposition support to break his hunger strike.

According to Wangchuk, the initial plan was to approach Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and ask him to break the fast in Parliament. However, attempts to contact Gandhi’s side did not yield a positive response.

The government subsequently opened communication with Wangchuk through Intelligence Bureau officials. On the night of July 21, Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at the hospital and urged him to end his hunger strike.

Wangchuk said he initially put forward demands including accountability through resignation, compensation and a parliamentary discussion on long-term solutions.

He later made protection for protesting students from FIRs and legal harassment his key non-negotiable demand.

CJP Continued Agitation After Wangchuk Ended Fast

Despite the uncertainty following the July 20 crackdown, Wangchuk said he believed the CJP leadership ultimately made the right decision by continuing the agitation.

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He said he was unaware while receiving treatment at the hospital that protesters were returning to Jantar Mantar.

Once the protesters returned in large numbers, Wangchuk said the CJP’s core group regained confidence and decided to continue the movement.

After his hunger strike was broken, the group continued to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk said he supported the demand because, even if the resignation did not immediately improve the education system, it represented accountability for what had happened.

He described the outcome as a limited success, saying there had been accountability and some government responsiveness, but he did not see evidence of a major transformation in the education system.