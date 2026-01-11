Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nehru Vs Somnath Temple Debate: Why Is Social Media Backing India's First Prime Minister?

Nehru Vs Somnath Temple Debate: Why Is Social Media Backing India’s First Prime Minister?

The discussion has also moved beyond Somnath, with several social media users using the issue to attack Nehru’s wider legacy and the Congress party’s leadership.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh political debate has erupted on social media over Jawaharlal Nehru’s absence from the Somnath temple inauguration, following the Somnath Swabhiman Parv held. The event marked 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s 1026 raid on the shrine and revived wider discussions about the temple’s post-Independence reconstruction. As the commemoration gained traction online, users began revisiting Nehru’s stance on religion in public life, with critics calling his absence proof of “disrespect”, while supporters argue he was elected to govern, not to perform symbolic temple visits.

‘Not Elected For Temple Visits’

A section of users defended Nehru, arguing that attending religious sites was never part of his political mandate. “Nehru was not elected to visit temples. He was elected to run the country,” read one post, echoing the view that the first Prime Minister’s focus was on governance and institution-building rather than religious symbolism.

Another post said Nehru was “made PM to build ISRO, IIM, IIT and AIIMS- not to do temple run”, presenting his absence as consistent with a secular approach. Supporters also argued that Nehru helped shape an India where citizens remain free to admire or criticise leaders, urging people to debate history with nuance.

‘Enough To Hate Him Forever’

On the other side, critics accused Nehru of being dismissive of Hindu heritage, with some posts claiming he “never ever visited Somnath Temple”. One user said this was “enough… to hate him forever”, reflecting the sharper tone of the online backlash.

The discussion has also moved beyond Somnath, with several social media users using the issue to attack Nehru’s wider legacy and the Congress party’s leadership. Some posts mocked him for allegedly laying the foundations of a political dynasty, while others defended his role in shaping modern institutions.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Somnath Temple Nehru PM Modi Pandit Nehru Somnath Swabhiman Parv
