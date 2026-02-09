Explorer
Social Media Influencer Chinnu Pappu Found Dead In Kerala's Kasaragod
Social media influencer Chinnu Pappu, a native of Adoor in Kasaragod, was found dead on Tuesday. Her body was discovered hanging inside a rented residence. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.
Related Video
Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
News
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
World
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
World
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by