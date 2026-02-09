Social Media Influencer Chinnu Pappu Found Dead In Kerala's Kasaragod

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsSocial Media Influencer Chinnu Pappu Found Dead In Kerala's Kasaragod

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 07:36 PM (IST)

Social media influencer Chinnu Pappu, a native of Adoor in Kasaragod, was found dead on Tuesday. Her body was discovered hanging inside a rented residence. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
