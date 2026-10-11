Powerbank Sparks Fire On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Plane Diverted To Hyderabad

A Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a passenger’s personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad airport, PTI reported.

Several videos circulating online showing other passengers attempting to put out the blaze by dabbing it with their bags.

All passengers and crew members are safe.

WATCH: Powerbank fire breaks out in the overhead luggage compartment on an IndiGo flight on Sunday. The aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad, where it landed safely. https://t.co/G9JevuFVPp — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 11, 2026

'Situation Under Control': IndiGo

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," IndiGo said in a statement.

An alternate aircraft was arranged for passengers to continue the journey to Chennai.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," it added.