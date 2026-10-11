India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsPowerbank Sparks Fire On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Plane Diverted To Hyderabad

Powerbank Sparks Fire On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Plane Diverted To Hyderabad

A Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke emerged from a passenger’s electronic device. All passengers and crew were safe, and an alternate aircraft was arranged.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 06:21 PM (IST)

A Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a passenger’s personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad airport, PTI reported.

Several videos circulating online showing other passengers attempting to put out the blaze by dabbing it with their bags.

All passengers and crew members are safe.

'Situation Under Control': IndiGo

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," IndiGo said in a statement.

An alternate aircraft was arranged for passengers to continue the journey to Chennai. 

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," it added.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News IndiGo ABP Live Powerbank Delhi Chennai Flight
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Day 2 Of CJP Stir: Fresh Detentions In Delhi Despite Court Order, Protesters Allege Manhandling
Fresh Detentions In Delhi Despite Court Order, Protesters Allege Manhandling
India
‘Criticising PM Freely Is Not Emergency’: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Urges Youth To Understand Indira-Era Period
‘Criticising PM Freely Is Not Emergency’: BJP Asks Youth To Recall Indira-Era Period
World
Pakistan Imposes Emergency In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arrests CM, Dismisses PTI Govt
Pakistan Imposes Emergency In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arrests CM, Dismisses PTI Govt
News
‘Governments Change, But My Commitment To Tamil Nadu Remains’: PM Modi Unveils Chennai Metro
‘Govts Change, But My Commitment To Tamil Nadu Remains’: PM Modi In Chennai
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Floods: Landslide Blocks Budhi Gandaki River, Triggering Destructive Flooding
Supreme Court: Centre, Delhi Police And DMRC Asked To Respond By Tuesday
Metro Update: Solicitor General Says Entry And Exit Were Restricted At 45 Stations
Supreme Court: Important Directions Issued On Delhi Protest Restrictions
Supreme Court: Lawyers Allege Delhi Police Violated Court Directions During Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget