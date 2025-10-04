Hotel Heist: 2 Indian Tourists Jailed In Singapore For Robbing Sex Workers

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsHotel Heist: 2 Indian Tourists Jailed In Singapore For Robbing Sex Workers

Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, both pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery, The Straits Times reported on Friday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Singapore: Two Indian men who robbed and assaulted two sex workers in separate hotel rooms while on holiday in Singapore have each been sentenced to five years and one month in prison, along with 12 strokes of the cane.

Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, both pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery, The Straits Times reported on Friday.

The Planned Robberies

The court heard that Arokkiyasami and Rajendran had arrived in Singapore from India on 24 April for a holiday. Two days later, while walking through the Little India district, they were approached by an unknown man who offered contact details of two women providing sexual services.

Arokkiya suggested to Rajendran that they should contact the women and rob them to get money. Rajendran agreed to the plan.

That evening, around 6 pm, the pair lured the first victim to a hotel room. Once inside, they tied her hands and legs using clothing, slapped her, and stole her jewellery, SGD 2,000 in cash, her passport, and bank cards.

Later that night, around 11 pm, they arranged to meet the second woman in another hotel. The court was told that they dragged her by the arms, as Rajendran covered her mouth to silence her. The duo robbed her of SGD 800 in cash, two mobile phones, and her passport, warning her not to leave the room until they returned.

Police Investigation

The second victim later confided in another man about the robbery, leading to the police being alerted the following day. Both men were subsequently arrested.

Offenders' Plea 

During mitigation, Arokkiyasami and Rajendran, who were unrepresented in court, pleaded for leniency. Speaking through an interpreter, Arokkiyasami told the judge: “My father passed away last year. I have three sisters, one of whom is married, and we have no money. That is why we did this.”

Rajendran further added, “My wife and child are alone in India, and they are financially suffering.”

What Sentence Are They Facing?

Under Singapore law, those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt during a robbery face between five and 20 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the cane. The court sentenced each man to five years and one month in jail, along with the mandatory 12 strokes.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Singapore Indian Tourists Indian Tourists Jailed In Singapore
