Congress Merger Fear, Hindutva Concerns: What 6 Rebel Sena (UBT) MPs Told Om Birla

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs cited concerns over Congress merger.

They claimed departure from Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva principles.

MPs proposed direct merger with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who have broken ranks with Uddhav Thackeray have cited concerns over a possible future merger with the Congress and an alleged departure from Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology to justify their decision. The MPs are understood to have outlined their position in a proposal submitted during proceedings before the Lok Sabha Speaker. The document reportedly argues that the party leadership has strayed from its founding principles and no longer commands their confidence. It also makes the case that the MPs have merged directly with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena rather than forming a separate faction.

Congress Concern

Sources said the proposal raises fears that Shiv Sena (UBT) could eventually move closer to the Congress or even merge with the party in the future. The MPs reportedly argued that Shiv Sena was not founded for such a purpose and that the organisation has increasingly drifted away from the ideological path laid down by Balasaheb Thackeray.

The proposal is also said to refer to remarks made by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who had previously suggested that the Trinamool Congress should consider merging with the Congress. The rebel MPs reportedly viewed the statement as a warning sign about the possible future direction of their own party.

According to sources, the MPs cited these concerns as a key reason for losing faith in the current leadership.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut Calls ‘Rebel’ Sena MPs Cowards, Says Battle Will Continue In Court

Merger Claim

A significant aspect of the proposal is the claim that the six MPs have not sought recognition as a separate parliamentary group. Instead, they have reportedly declared their merger with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Sources said the document explicitly rejects the notion that the MPs have formed an independent faction. Rather, it argues that their decision amounts to a direct merger with the Shinde camp.

The distinction could prove crucial in any parliamentary or legal scrutiny of the move. While the six MPs are being described politically as rebels, their submission reportedly seeks to establish that they are now part of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a position that may be examined by the Lok Sabha Speaker as the matter progresses.

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