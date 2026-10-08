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English NewsNewsPM Modi Meets Shinzo Abe’s Wife Akie, Hails Late Japanese Leader’s Role In India-Japan Ties

PM Modi Meets Shinzo Abe’s Wife Akie, Hails Late Japanese Leader’s Role In India-Japan Ties

The prime minister said the inauguration of the Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi is a fitting tribute to his lasting contribution to India-Japan friendship.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akie Abe met PM Modi, discussing India-Japan's elevated relations.
  • Modi praised Shinzo Abe's pivotal role in bilateral friendship.
  • Akie Abe inaugurated Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor in Varanasi.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the late leader played a defining role in elevating India-Japan relations to new heights.

Akie Abe, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the 'Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor' at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi, the prime minister's Lok Sabha constituency.

Shinzo Abe was a close friend of Modi.

"Pleased to meet Mrs. Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Deeply value her enduring association with India. Abe San was a dear friend and a visionary leader who played a defining role in elevating India-Japan relations to new heights," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the inauguration of the Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi is a fitting tribute to his lasting contribution to India-Japan friendship.

Born on September 21, 1954, Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8, 2022. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Akie Abe meet recently?

Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi deeply values her enduring association with India.

Where was the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor inaugurated?

The Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor was inaugurated at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi. Akie Abe and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurated it.

How did PM Modi describe Shinzo Abe's role in India-Japan relations?

Prime Minister Modi said Shinzo Abe was a dear friend and visionary leader. He played a defining role in elevating India-Japan relations to new heights.

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shinzo Abe PM Modi Shinzo Abe Played Key Role In Strengthening India-Japan Ties
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