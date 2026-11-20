A seven-week-old elephant calf, Raja, is being airlifted from Assam to Vantara's animal hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for specialised treatment after suffering a fracture shortly after birth. The calf has received medical care at his owner's residence for the past seven weeks but now requires hospitalisation and advanced veterinary support.

Raja is being flown from Guwahati to Jamnagar on November 20, 2026. Considering his fragile condition, the veterinary team ruled out a road journey of more than 2,500 km. The airlift has been facilitated by Anant Ambani, founder of Vantara, and is the third such operation in India made possible with his support.

"Raja came into this world with a broken leg, but never a broken spirit. For seven weeks, he has fought with a courage far bigger than his tiny body. Now it is our turn to carry him. With Shri Anant Ambani's compassion and support, a journey that would take days by road will take just hours by air, and at Vantara we will give him every chance to stand, to walk, and one day to run." said Vivaan Karani, CEO, Vantara.

Injury Shortly After Birth

Raja was born on October 2, 2026, in Gogamukh, Assam. His 11-year-old mother reportedly kicked him shortly after delivery, causing a complete fracture of his right femur, the thigh bone of his hind leg.

The injury left the calf unable to stand or bear weight on his legs. He also missed receiving his mother's colostrum and milk, which provide essential nutrition and immunity to newborn elephants.

Seven Weeks of Medical Care

Following a request from Raja's owner and caregivers, Vantara's Rapid Response Team reached him on October 8. X-rays confirmed that the broken ends of his thigh bone had shifted out of alignment.

The team stabilised the injury using a plaster cast and supportive bandages. A sling helped Raja stand while reducing pressure on the affected leg. He was also provided with specially formulated milk replacement and feeding support.

On October 10, he was moved to his owner's residence in Pohumara, where the veterinary team continued treatment and round-the-clock monitoring. A hydrotherapy pond was also created nearby to help him move without putting weight on the injured leg.

Health Complications Prompt Hospitalisation

Raja subsequently developed diarrhoea, and tests detected a Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterial infection. He also experienced repeated episodes of low blood sugar, elevated liver markers and pressure sores on his head due to prolonged periods of lying down. An umbilical hernia and general weakness added to his health concerns.

Treatment has included antibiotics, intravenous fluids, nutritional support, vitamins, probiotics and wound care. However, he now requires advanced diagnostics, specialist orthopaedic treatment and a structured rehabilitation programme.

Special Arrangements for Airlift

Raja is travelling in a specially designed crate with soft bedding to support his injured leg and protect his wounds. A team of veterinarians, paravets and caregivers is accompanying him to monitor his vital signs, hydration and blood glucose levels throughout the four-hour flight.

On arrival, he will be admitted to Vantara's elephant hospital for further assessment, pain management, mobility therapy and nutritional rehabilitation. He is expected to require long-term veterinary care and monitoring.