‘Serious Matter If Anti-Social Elements Are At Large’: SC On Swatantra Bhardwaj Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC notes threats to girl, demands safety reports.

Lawyer alleged stone-pelting, police inaction, FIR against girl.

Court ordered action on girl's FIR, ensured family's safety.

The Supreme Court has taken serious note of allegations that a 14-year-old girl who participated in the July protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was threatened and that stones were allegedly pelted at her home. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has sought status reports from the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The issue was raised during a hearing linked to the student protest case, after a lawyer told the court that the girl was being targeted despite an arrest in a related case.

Girl’s Safety

During the hearing, a lawyer told the court that a man had recently claimed in videos that he had assaulted the girl’s father during the CJP protests. The man, identified as Swatantra Bhardwaj, was later arrested after an FIR was registered and is currently in judicial custody.

The lawyer also claimed that videos showing stones being thrown at the girl’s home were available. He told the court that any harm to the child could not be undone and alleged that no action was being taken against those involved in the stone-pelting.

Instead, he claimed, an FIR had been registered against the girl and her family.

The lawyer further alleged that people accused of attacking protesters at Jantar Mantar were later seen with four police personnel. He told the court that videos were available as evidence of the alleged interaction.

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CJI’s Warning

Taking note of the allegations, CJI Surya Kant stressed that the girl’s safety must be ensured.

“If anti-social elements have committed violence against the girl and are still at large, trying to intimidate her, it is a serious matter,” the Chief Justice observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that he had learnt about the matter through social media posts allegedly made by the girl.

The Supreme Court directed that appropriate action be taken on the FIR filed by the girl and ordered authorities to ensure the safety of her and her family.

The court also sought status reports from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on the steps taken in the matter.

The case has drawn attention to concerns over the safety of minors involved in political and student protests.

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