Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsV Senthil Balaji Wins Coimbatore South, Breaches AIADMK's Western Bastion Despite DMK’s Weak Show

V Senthil Balaji Wins Coimbatore South, Breaches AIADMK's Western Bastion Despite DMK’s Weak Show

DMK’s V Senthil Balaji wins Coimbatore South, marking a key breakthrough in AIADMK’s western Tamil Nadu stronghold in 2026 polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DMK's Senthil Balaji wins Coimbatore South, a key seat.
  • Victory signifies DMK's breakthrough in AIADMK's stronghold region.
  • Multi-cornered contest included AIADMK, TVK, and NTK.
  • DMK expands political footprint, challenging established patterns.

In a significant political development in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, V. Senthil Balaji of the DMK has emerged victorious in the crucial Coimbatore South constituency. The win is seen as a notable breakthrough for the DMK in western Tamil Nadu, a region long viewed as a stronghold of the AIADMK. The result carries symbolic weight, reflecting a shift in voter sentiment in a belt where the AIADMK has traditionally held sway. The Coimbatore South seat, one of the state’s 234 Assembly constituencies, became a focal point of political attention due to the intensity and diversity of the contest.

Coimbatore South: A Battleground Of Strategic Importance

Located in Coimbatore district and forming part of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, Coimbatore South holds considerable influence in shaping political narratives in the western region of the state. Its urban profile and politically aware electorate often make it a litmus test for party performance beyond traditional strongholds.

This election cycle saw the constituency transform into a multi-cornered contest, drawing participation from both established Dravidian majors and emerging political players.

ALSO READ: TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

Multi-Cornered Contest Tests Political Strength

V. Senthil Balaji faced stiff competition from Amman K. Arjunan of the AIADMK, V. Senthil Kumar representing Vijay’s TVK, and V. Perarivalan of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Each candidate brought a distinct appeal to the electorate. Balaji leveraged the DMK’s strong organisational network and recent electoral gains, while Arjunan relied on his established presence in the region. Senthil Kumar symbolised the ambitions of TVK to disrupt the traditional two-party dynamic, and Perarivalan’s campaign reflected NTK’s focus on identity-driven politics and governance concerns.

DMK Expands Footprint In AIADMK Turf

For the DMK, this victory is more than just a seat win, it represents a strategic expansion into a region historically dominated by its rival. The party’s performance in western Tamil Nadu has been closely watched, as it seeks to consolidate power and broaden its base beyond core strongholds.

The 2026 elections have unfolded in a more complex political environment, with new entrants like actor-politician Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK attempting to redefine electoral equations.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results: Who Is VS Babu, TVK Leader Behind Kolathur Upset Challenging Stalin?

Changing Political Landscape In Tamil Nadu

The DMK’s push for a second consecutive term comes amid evolving voter expectations and increased competition. While the traditional rivalry with the AIADMK remains central, the presence of emerging parties has added new layers to the contest.

Senthil Balaji’s victory in Coimbatore South signals that the DMK’s strategy to penetrate opposition strongholds may be gaining traction, potentially altering long-standing political patterns in Tamil Nadu.

Before You Go

Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Coimbatore South constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

V. Senthil Balaji of the DMK emerged victorious in the Coimbatore South constituency. This win marks a significant breakthrough for the DMK in western Tamil Nadu.

What is the significance of the DMK's victory in Coimbatore South?

The victory is a notable breakthrough for the DMK in western Tamil Nadu, a region traditionally considered an AIADMK stronghold. It reflects a potential shift in voter sentiment in the area.

Who were the main opponents of V. Senthil Balaji in the Coimbatore South election?

V. Senthil Balaji faced competition from Amman K. Arjunan of the AIADMK, V. Senthil Kumar representing Vijay's TVK, and V. Perarivalan of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Why is the Coimbatore South constituency considered strategically important?

Coimbatore South is located in Coimbatore district and holds considerable influence in shaping political narratives in western Tamil Nadu. Its urban profile and aware electorate make it a litmus test for party performance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Stalin Loses Kolathur, Auto Driver Stuns AIADMK Veteran
Stalin Loses Kolathur, Auto Driver Stuns AIADMK Veteran
Election
Bengal Election Results Live: Bhabanipur Counting Halted As Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari Enter Centre
Bhabanipur Counting Halted As Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari Enter Centre
News
Tamil Nadu Election Results: CM M. K. Stalin Loses Kolathur Seat
Tamil Nadu Election Results: CM M. K. Stalin Loses Kolathur Seat
News
V Senthil Balaji Wins Coimbatore South, Breaches AIADMK's Western Bastion Despite DMK’s Weak Show
V Senthil Balaji Wins Coimbatore South, Breaches AIADMK's Western Bastion Despite DMK’s Weak Show
Advertisement

Videos

Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal
Election update: BJP Headquarters in Kolkata Turns Festive as Campaign Song Echoes
Election update: No One Above Constitution or Law, Says Swami Ramdev
Election update: Delhi Leaders Celebrate Election Victory with Jhalmuri-Themed Festivities
Election update: “Victory of Developed India Idea,” Say BJP Leaders After Strong Election Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget