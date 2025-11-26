Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday as speculation mounted over the whereabouts and safety of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI founder has been held in Rawalpindi for more than two years in connection with a corruption case, but a wave of unverified reports about his alleged death has triggered an intense public backlash. Angry PTI workers attempted to reach the jail, while Khan’s sisters launched a protest and demanded an inquiry into what they described as a “brutal assault by police” when they tried to visit him last week.

What Khan's Sisters Allege

According to Imran Khan’s sisters, they have been denied access for weeks without any official explanation, prompting them to “peacefully and democratically protest” over concerns for his health and safety. “We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct,” Noreen said.

“Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” she added.

She further stated that despite her age, she was “seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining injuries.” Khan’s sisters have demanded that the Inspector General of Punjab Police immediately initiate action against the officers involved.

Access Blocked

The government has imposed what the sisters described as an undeclared ban on meetings for more than a month. Even Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was prevented from meeting Khan. Afridi reportedly made seven consecutive attempts to visit him in jail but was refused entry by the authorities, whom Khan claims are being controlled by an army officer.

PTI supporters continue to demand clarity and access, as rumours, security tensions and political pressure build outside Adiala Jail.