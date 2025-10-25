Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The sudden demise of veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah on October 25 has left the Indian entertainment industry in deep mourning. Known for his effortless humour and iconic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the 74-year-old actor reportedly passed away due to kidney failure in Mumbai. Condolences poured in from across the industry, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol and several others paying heartfelt tributes to the actor whose work brought “laughter into countless lives.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X, describing Shah as “a true legend of Indian entertainment.” He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2025

Several film industry colleagues took to social media to remember the actor. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared an emotional note, writing, “Rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending me memes and jokes every day.” Actor Kajol also expressed her sorrow, saying, “Gone too soon, but your laughter will echo forever. Rest in peace Satish ji.”

According to a statement issued by P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Shah was found unresponsive at his residence and could not be revived despite “best efforts” by the medical team. The actor had reportedly been unwell for several months.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia, a close friend, revealed that Shah had undergone a kidney transplant recently but developed an infection, which led to his passing.

Shah’s contribution to Indian television and cinema remains unparalleled, with fans and co-stars remembering him as a warm, witty, and deeply loved artist whose humour will continue to live on.