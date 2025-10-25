Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Expresses Grief Over Satish Shah’s Demise, Calls Him A ‘True Legend Of Indian Entertainment’

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Satish Shah’s Demise, Calls Him A ‘True Legend Of Indian Entertainment’

'His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti'.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The sudden demise of veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah on October 25 has left the Indian entertainment industry in deep mourning. Known for his effortless humour and iconic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the 74-year-old actor reportedly passed away due to kidney failure in Mumbai. Condolences poured in from across the industry, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol and several others paying heartfelt tributes to the actor whose work brought “laughter into countless lives.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X, describing Shah as “a true legend of Indian entertainment.” He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Several film industry colleagues took to social media to remember the actor. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared an emotional note, writing, “Rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending me memes and jokes every day.” Actor Kajol also expressed her sorrow, saying, “Gone too soon, but your laughter will echo forever. Rest in peace Satish ji.”

According to a statement issued by P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Shah was found unresponsive at his residence and could not be revived despite “best efforts” by the medical team. The actor had reportedly been unwell for several months.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia, a close friend, revealed that Shah had undergone a kidney transplant recently but developed an infection, which led to his passing.

Shah’s contribution to Indian television and cinema remains unparalleled, with fans and co-stars remembering him as a warm, witty, and deeply loved artist whose humour will continue to live on.

Also read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Satish Shah PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Cities
'I Offer My Heartfelt Apology To Telangana Martyrs': K Kavitha Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families
'I Offer My Heartfelt Apology To Telangana Martyrs': K Kavitha Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls
Tejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls
Cities
Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested
Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget