Sanjay Raut Slams Centre Over Koshyari's Padma Bhushan, Calls It An Insult To Maharashtra

The Padma Bhushan for former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, as leaders recall his controversial remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the Padma awards for achievers from fields like art, sports, literature, social work, and health. Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been selected for the Padma Bhushan and will be honoured in Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. The announcement has sparked a political row in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the BJP, recalling Koshyari’s past remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. 

Raut said honouring someone who “hurt Maharashtra’s pride” sends a wrong message and disrespects the feelings of people across the state.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari Padma Bhushan Row: What Sanjay Raut Said

Sanjay Raut took to social media and launched a sharp attack on the BJP. He said the Modi government rewarded Bhagat Singh Koshyari for “killing democracy and the Constitution” in Maharashtra. 

Raut reminded people that Koshyari had earlier made statements that deeply hurt Maharashtrians, especially about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule.

Raut wrote that the BJP honours those who insult Maharashtra. He said giving such a high civilian award to Koshyari is not just a political decision but an insult to the pride of the state. 

According to him, national honours should go to people who unite society and respect public sentiment, not those whose words have caused pain. His remarks quickly spread online and added fuel to the political debate in the state.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari Padma Bhushan Row: Why People Are Angry

Bhagat Singh Koshyari served as Maharashtra Governor from 2019 to 2023. He is a senior BJP leader and has also been a Union Minister and the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. 

During his tenure as Governor, he stayed in the spotlight, especially during major political changes in Maharashtra. He administered oaths during dramatic government formations, making him a key figure in state politics.

However, many people remember him for his controversial remarks. His comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule triggered widespread anger across Maharashtra. 

Protests were held, and demands for his resignation were raised. For many, those statements are still painful. That is why the Padma Bhushan announcement has reopened old wounds and sparked fresh anger in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been selected for the Padma Bhushan award?

Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been selected for the Padma Bhushan award.

Why has the Padma Bhushan award for Bhagat Singh Koshyari sparked a controversy?

The announcement has sparked a political row due to Koshyari's past controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, which hurt the sentiments of many in Maharashtra.

What is Sanjay Raut's criticism regarding Koshyari's award?

Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP for honoring Koshyari, stating it disrespects Maharashtra's pride and the feelings of its people, especially given his past remarks.

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Embed widget