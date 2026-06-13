UP 2027: SP-Congress Alliance Near Final, Big Announcement Soon?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi Party, Congress nearing 2027 UP election alliance.

Alliance seeks to avoid coordination issues through early planning.

Discussions underway for 200 seats; SP may announce candidates.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are believed to be close to finalising an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with sources indicating that both parties have reached an understanding on a seat-sharing formula.

According to sources, a formal announcement could be made in the coming period as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav prepare to contest the election together.

Parties Seek To Avoid 'Bihar-Like' Coordination Issues

Sources said both parties are keen to avoid the coordination challenges witnessed among opposition parties in Bihar. As a result, election planning has reportedly begun well in advance to eliminate confusion and ensure party workers receive a clear message.

It is also being considered that candidates could be announced before the Election Commission issues its official notification, giving them additional time to strengthen their presence on the ground and engage with voters.

Discussions Underway On Around 200 Seats

According to sources, deliberations are currently underway on potential candidates for nearly 200 Assembly constituencies.

The discussions are based on feedback from organisational networks and various agencies. Sources indicated that the Samajwadi Party may be the first to release a list of candidates.

Alliance Expected To Differ From 2017 Model

Political observers believe the proposed alliance could differ significantly from the arrangement seen during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Sources suggest that Akhilesh Yadav has reshaped the party's election preparations, with particular emphasis on strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

Opposition Unity Remains Central Focus

Talks over the alliance continue between leaders in Lucknow and Delhi, with both parties focusing on strengthening opposition unity ahead of the 2027 contest.

Sources said the Samajwadi Party and Congress are working towards a joint strategy against the BJP, with further decisions on the alliance structure and candidate selection expected in the coming months.