HomeNewsSaketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death

Saketh Sreenivasaiah's Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco had earlier expressed deep concern and confirmed it was in touch with Saketh’s family while coordinating with local authorities.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Saketh Sreenivasaiah an Indian post-graduate student who had been missing for several days has been found dead in California, prompting shock among friends and renewed concern within the Indian community abroad. Saketh, 22, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, was discovered at Lake Anza on Saturday afternoon after being reported missing since February 9. His roommate has since spoken about subtle changes in his behaviour in the weeks leading up to his disappearance. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of death.

Roommate Recalls Behavioural Shift

Baneet Singh, who lived with Saketh, said there were no obvious warning signs until roughly two weeks before he went missing. According to Singh, Saketh had stopped eating proper meals and was largely surviving on crisps and biscuits. At the time, the change did not appear serious.

In a post on LinkedIn, Singh reflected on their friendship, describing Saketh as someone who lived, travelled, laughed and joked alongside him. He said the loss was deeply painful and urged others to use the tragedy as a reminder to value friendships and strengthen bonds rather than withdraw into grief.

Consulate In Contact With Family

Saketh, who hailed from Karnataka, had been pursuing his studies in the United States when he was reported missing earlier this month. His disappearance had prompted concern among fellow students and the wider Indian diaspora.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco had earlier expressed deep concern and confirmed it was in touch with Saketh’s family while coordinating with local authorities. Investigations are ongoing, and further details surrounding the circumstances of his death are awaited.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Saketh Sreenivasaiah Indian Student Found Dead In US
