Sadhguru Breaks Down As 80 Isha Foundation Members Feared Lost In Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sadhguru confirmed 80 Isha members lost in flash floods.

Team lost at Gyirong immigration, building tragically swept away.

Widespread floods killed 300, 1,500 missing across border.

A pall of gloom descended at the Isha Foundation camp in Tibet after an emotional Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that 80 of its members were lost in the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.

The atmosphere at the camp in Tibet's Saga was sombre, with the wailing of Sadhguru's followers heard in the background.

Sadhguru Breaks Down While Recounting Tragedy

The spiritual leader, who is currently in Saga, appeared visibly shaken as he described how tragedy struck the 80-member team while it was returning from the Kailash pilgrimage.

"Looking at the scale of destruction, it looks bad. This is a terrible and extraordinary event," Sadhguru said.

Around 300 people have died and 1,500 are missing after the flash flood swept through Nepalese districts bordering Tibet. The floodwaters swept away homes, vehicles and bridges and disrupted communications across the region. Around 300 Indians are missing, according to Nepal's foreign minister.

Sadhguru said he had attempted to travel to the affected area personally on Thursday morning, but the disaster had cut off virtually every means of access.

"We have received no official confirmation of any kind so far... But looking at the scale of the devastation, the situation does not look good," he said.

ALSO READ: Before-After Footage Shows Tibet's Gyirong Devastated By Massive Mudslide Amid Nepal Floods

‘Contact Lost Minutes After Message’

Sadhguru said the group was at the immigration centre at Gyirong when the entire building was completely washed away in seconds. A video showing the moment floodwaters hit the building has gone viral.

Sadhguru recalled that he had been at the same immigration centre a week earlier.

"The same building where we were for the immigration just a week ago... that entire building is washed away," he said.

He said the foundation received a message from the group leader, Ishanga Praveen, at 9.05 am.

"He sent a message that they had arrived at the immigration. Then, this happened at 9.14 am," Sadhguru said.

He broke down again while recalling that Praveen had been associated with the Isha Foundation for more than two decades.

Sadhguru said the foundation noticed that Praveen's Nepal phone number had not become active during the day.

"If he had crossed over, his Nepal phone should have become active. It did not," Sadhguru said.

"So, the entire group was there in the building," he said.

Sadhguru Warns Of Larger Scale Of Disaster

Sadhguru said the scale of the tragedy, which was likely triggered by an ice avalanche, could be far greater. He said the overall number of people affected could be around 1,500 or more.

However, Sadhguru said he did not want to draw a conclusion.

Nearly 12 hours had passed since the foundation last heard from the group. He said efforts were being made to assess the situation.

Efforts Underway To Reach Affected Area

Efforts are underway to secure permission for Sadhguru and a small team to travel to the affected area in Tibet's Gyirong. He said he wanted to support rescue efforts.

"We are seeking permission through the Indian, Chinese and American embassies on this to see if they can permit a group of people and me to be there and see what we can do," he said.

As Sadhguru ended his address, the sombre atmosphere continued at the Isha camp, with the wails of followers heard in the background.

ALSO READ: 290 Indians Missing In Nepal Floods, 84 Rescued; Death Toll Touches 359