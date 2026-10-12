‘Sab Hawa Hawai Hai’: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over INDIA Bloc’s Supreme Court March

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He questioned Congress's electoral integrity, citing past incidents.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court, accusing the opposition of attempting to intimidate the judiciary. Thakur said the court had asked the Congress leaders to file a formal petition rather than seek an administrative meeting. He also alleged that Gandhi repeatedly makes accusations against constitutional institutions, only to face legal setbacks or apologise later.

The BJP leader further claimed Gandhi’s political approach was driven by repeated electoral defeats, saying his allegations amounted to “sab hawa hawai hai”.

‘Intimidating Judiciary’

Thakur accused the Congress and Gandhi of threatening street protests if their demands were not met, arguing that such actions could undermine the judicial system.

“The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are essentially trying to intimidate the country’s judicial system,” Thakur said, alleging that the opposition was attempting to create unrest when it was not in power.

He maintained that the Supreme Court had indicated the appropriate legal route by asking the leaders to file a petition. The BJP MP further accused Gandhi of repeatedly targeting institutions, including the Election Commission, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Chief Election Commissioner, whenever questions arose over electoral outcomes.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Gets Off Bus, Heads Towards Supreme Court With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

‘Lost 99 Elections’

Thakur also took aim at Gandhi’s electoral record, claiming that the Congress leader had lost '99 elections' and suggesting that the repeated defeats were behind his latest allegations.

Using a metaphor, the BJP leader added that Gandhi had been trying to wipe the mirror when the dust was on his own face. He also accused the Congress leader of using baseless allegations and language unbecoming of political discourse.

Congress Faces BJP Attack

The BJP MP also invoked the Emergency and the 1989 electoral contest between Rajiv Gandhi and Rajmohan Gandhi, questioning the Congress’s historical record on electoral integrity. He challenged the party to explain allegations of polling booth rigging during that period.

Thakur’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s refusal to meet Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss issues already pending before the Supreme Court.

The CJI advised the leaders to pursue the judicial route by filing a petition.

Also Read: 'In Touch With 200 Central Officers, Gyanesh Kumar Unable To Sleep At Night': Rahul Gandhi