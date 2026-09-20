S Jaishankar, Praveen Sood, Upendra Dwivedi Issued SIR Notices; Election Commission Clarifies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom S Jaishankar and others received voter record discrepancy notices.

These notices are part of Delhi's Special Intensive Revision.

Election Commission clarified notices do not mean automatic voter deletion.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko S Jaishankar, are among senior public figures who have received notices from the Election Commission under Delhi’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CBI Director Praveen Sood, former Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai are also among those flagged over discrepancies in their voter records. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has clarified that receiving a notice does not mean a voter’s name will automatically be removed from the electoral roll.

Jaishankar, Sood flagged

Jaishankar and his wife have been placed in the “unmapped last SIR” category, meaning their current voter records could not be linked to the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR in 2002.

Both are registered as voters in the Sundar Bagh part of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sood, his wife Vanita Sood and his mother Kamlesh Sood have also been placed in the same category. Former Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife Sunita Dwivedi, who are also registered in the New Delhi constituency, have received notices.

Justice Ranjana Desai and members of her family are among the other senior public figures whose records have been flagged.

Also Read: LK Advani, Manish Sisodia Among 33.13 Lakh Delhi Voters Issued SIR Notices

EC Clarifies Notices

The Delhi CEO said the notices are system-generated and are being sent to voters whose current details could not be matched with the previous electoral roll or where discrepancies were detected.

The office said the draft electoral roll was prepared using information submitted by voters through enumeration forms to Booth Level Officers. The draft was published on August 31, and is available on the Delhi CEO website, as well as at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

The CEO stressed that a notice does not mean a voter’s name will be deleted from the electoral roll.

Officials said voters in the flagged categories are being given an opportunity to correct their information through ECINET and submit their response. No voter can be removed without being given an opportunity to present their case and without a reasoned order that can be challenged through the prescribed appeal process.

The clarification comes amid concerns over the large number of notices issued during the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has said the process is intended to verify electoral records and correct discrepancies before the final rolls are prepared.

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