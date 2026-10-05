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English NewsNewsIndian Citizens On Board Civilian Ship Hit By Russian Drones In Black Sea, Captain Killed: Zelenskyy

Indian Citizens On Board Civilian Ship Hit By Russian Drones In Black Sea, Captain Killed: Zelenskyy

Russian drones hit a civilian vessel in the Black Sea, killing its captain, while an Indian-owned pharma warehouse in Ukraine’s Sumy was also attacked, killing one and injuring three.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russian drone killed captain, Indian citizens aboard Turkish ship.
  • Indian-owned pharma warehouse in Sumy struck, one employee killed.
  • Zelensky condemned terror, confirmed Russian drone strikes across Ukraine.

A Russian drone strike on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea on Monday killed the ship’s captain, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Indian and Azerbaijani citizens were also on board.

The vessel, which was carrying corn, was owned by Turkiye. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured.

Zelensky condemned the strikes and confirmed the captain’s death. He added that the fate of one other person was still being established.

“A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured,” he wrote in a post on X.

Zelensky Accuses Russia Of Targeting Civilian Vessels

Zelensky said Ukraine had repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea, while third countries had also made relevant proposals.

“But Russia consistently chooses terror and sinking civilian vessels instead of normal maritime navigation. Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help,” he said.

Indian-Owned Pharma Warehouse Hit In Ukraine

An Indian-owned pharmaceutical warehouse also came under attack by Russian drones in Ukraine’s Sumy on Sunday.

A 52-year-old employee was killed and three others injured in the attack on the warehouse storing medical supplies, Kyiv Independent reported, citing local authorities.

Zelensky expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the person killed in the attack. He also said six people were injured in a separate attack on a communications facility in Dnipro.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks,” he said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian embassy in Delhi also condemned the attack, calling Russia “barbarian” and saying it did not care that the “factory belongs to Indian owners” and was producing “critically needed medicines”.

The embassy further called Russia “hypocrite” and said it did not care about its “historic” friendship with India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the civilian vessel in the Black Sea?

A Russian drone strike hit a civilian vessel carrying corn in the Black Sea. The ship's captain was killed, and one other person's fate is still being established.

What was the impact of the drone strike on the Black Sea vessel's crew?

The ship's captain was killed in the strike. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of whom was injured. Indian and Azerbaijani citizens were among those on board.

Was an Indian-owned facility also attacked in Ukraine?

Yes, an Indian-owned pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy, storing medical supplies, was hit by Russian drones. A 52-year-old employee was killed and three others were injured.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Black Sea INDIA Russia Uklraine War
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