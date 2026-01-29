Rs 2 Lakh Coming Next? Nitish Govt Announces Next Installment For Women Under Employment Scheme

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsRs 2 Lakh Coming Next? Nitish Govt Announces Next Installment For Women Under Employment Scheme

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 06:39 PM (IST)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has initiated the next stage of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, offering expanded financial assistance to women beneficiaries under the state’s flagship employment initiative. Originally launched to promote women’s economic independence by providing cash support to start small enterprises, the scheme has already transferred funds to more than 15.6 million women. Announcing the new phase on social media, Mr Kumar said additional aid of up to Rs 2 lakh will now be disbursed to eligible participants following assessment of their business activities.

Expanded Support After Initial Grant

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, one woman from each family in Bihar is entitled to financial assistance to launch self-employment activities or micro-business ventures. In the first phase of the programme, beneficiaries received Rs 10,000 directly into their bank accounts via direct benefit transfer to help them begin their chosen enterprise.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the programme aims to make women self-reliant and support livelihood opportunities within the state. The first instalments have already reached the accounts of a large number of beneficiaries, and the government will now follow up with further instalments based on individual progress.

Assessment & Additional funds

The government has instructed officials to conduct a six-month assessment of how the initial grant has been used by recipients. Those whose ventures demonstrate growth or effective use of funds will qualify for the enhanced support of up to Rs 2 lakh. This top-up is intended to help women expand their enterprise or diversify into related activities.

In addition to financial support, the scheme includes measures to help market products made by beneficiaries, linking them with government initiatives and supply chains such as garment production centres, dairy outlets, and community kitchens. The aim is to strengthen women’s economic participation and reduce the need to seek work outside the state.

Officials say that with effective implementation, the scheme could significantly enhance women’s livelihoods and contribute to broader economic development in Bihar.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
NITISH KUMAR BIHAR Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Mahila Rojgar Yojana
