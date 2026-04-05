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HomeNewsRs 10 Lakh Cover: Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna Expands Affordable Healthcare Access

Rs 10 Lakh Cover: Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna Expands Affordable Healthcare Access

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna offers Rs 10 lakh cover, boosting access to treatment and reducing financial burden during medical emergencies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 09:48 PM (IST)
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Punjab’s flagship Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is emerging as a key healthcare support system, offering up to Rs 10 lakh annual coverage per family and enabling quicker access to treatment during medical emergencies. As conditions such as heart attacks, cancer and childbirth complications often occur without warning, the scheme is aimed at reducing delays caused by financial concerns. With large-scale enrolment and growing utilisation, the programme is increasingly being seen as a critical intervention in bridging the gap between urgent care and affordability.

Coverage And Uptake

The scheme, implemented under the government led by CM Bhagwant Mann, provides free treatment for over 2,300 diseases across both government and private hospitals. According to state health authorities, more than 33 lakh families have been enrolled so far, with nearly 1.98 lakh treatments approved under the scheme.

Officials estimate that treatments worth over Rs 330 crore have been sanctioned, with a significant portion already disbursed to hospitals. Beneficiaries include patients requiring high-cost procedures such as cardiac surgeries, cancer treatment and dialysis, indicating a steady rise in utilisation across age groups.

Reducing Financial Burden

Health experts highlight that delays in treatment during emergencies are often linked to cost concerns. Doctors say families frequently hesitate before opting for immediate care, particularly in cases such as heart attacks or strokes where even minutes can be critical.

Schemes like this are expected to reduce such hesitation by providing financial assurance at the point of care. Data suggests that out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure remains high in India, accounting for nearly half of total spending, making such coverage significant for vulnerable households.

Gaps In Preventive Care

While the scheme strengthens access to treatment, experts note that preventive healthcare remains limited. Screening and early diagnosis are still underutilised, especially in rural areas. Surveys indicate that only a small proportion of adults undergo routine health checks, while cancer screening rates remain particularly low among women.

Officials say awareness campaigns are being scaled up to improve enrolment and usage, alongside efforts to streamline claim processes.

The programme is part of a broader push to expand healthcare access and reduce financial risk during medical emergencies in the state.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 09:48 PM (IST)
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Bhagwant Mann Healthcare PUNJAB Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
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