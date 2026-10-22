Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line: 28 Tunnels, 57 Bridges To Connect Uttarakhand’s Mountains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line progresses, boosting Uttarakhand connectivity.

83% of line tunnels through challenging Himalayan terrain.

Land acquisition complete, tunnel work advances for easier travel.

Enhances pilgrim travel, boosts tourism, employment, and border access.

Indian Railways is making rapid progress on plans to extend rail connectivity to the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand. The project is also expected to benefit passengers travelling to Badrinath and Kedarnath.

Work is underway on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project to bring railway connectivity to the hills of Uttarakhand. The approximately 125-km-long railway line will have 12 stations. Once completed, the project will make travel easier for people living in the mountainous regions. It is also expected to provide better connectivity for pilgrims visiting Badrinath and Kedarnath.

83% Of Rail Line To Pass Through Tunnels

One of the most distinctive features of the railway line is that a large portion of it will pass through the mountains. Around 83% of the rail line will run through tunnels. A total of 28 tunnels are being built for the project, including main tunnels and escape tunnels for emergencies. In addition, a total of 57 small and large bridges are planned along the route.

However, constructing tunnels through the mountains is a major challenge, as laying railway tracks in the Himalayan region is not easy. Tunnels are being built amid difficult rock formations and challenging geological conditions. Modern technology, including tunnel boring machines (TBMs), is being used for the work.

Land Acquisition Completed, Tunnel Construction Progresses

Land acquisition for the project has been completed 100%. In terms of construction, the approximately 5-km railway section between Veerbhadra and Yog Nagari Rishikesh was completed in 2020.

According to the Railways, breakthrough work has been completed in 13 of the 16 main tunnels and 10 of the 12 escape tunnels. This means that work to connect the two ends of these tunnels has been completed.

Meanwhile, eight major bridges and 30 minor bridges have also been completed.

Project Expected To Boost Tourism And Employment

The Railways believes the project will boost employment and tourism in Uttarakhand. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line is expected to do more than make travel easier, with local businesses and tourism also likely to benefit.

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Improved rail connectivity will make commuting more convenient for local residents and is expected to create new employment opportunities.

The project is also significant for passengers travelling to major religious destinations such as Badrinath and Kedarnath. In addition, the railway line is considered important for improving access to remote and border areas of Uttarakhand.

Strategic Significance Of The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line

From a strategic perspective, the project will bring the railway network closer to the Chinese border, as Karnaprayag is located relatively close to it. Better transport infrastructure in Uttarakhand is also considered important from a strategic standpoint.

According to the information available, the distance from Karnaprayag to the Chinese border is approximately 123 km. However, the railway line does not extend directly to the Chinese border.

According to the Railways, the project will also feature the country's longest railway tunnel.

A Major Railway Project For Uttarakhand

Overall, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line is a significant project for Uttarakhand. Once completed, it is expected to expand the railway network in the mountains, make travel easier for passengers and boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

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