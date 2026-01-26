French President Emmanuel Macron shared a warm message for India on the occasion of Republic Day, recalling his participation as Chief Guest during the 2024 celebrations. Taking to social media, Macron described the event as a wonderful memory and extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

What a wonderful memory of the #RepublicDay we shared together in 2024! 🇮🇳🇫🇷



My dear friend @NarendraModi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together! pic.twitter.com/qQrfonVLqo January 26, 2026

Macron highlighted the strong friendship between the two nations and expressed enthusiasm about continuing bilateral cooperation. His message also referenced his upcoming visit to India in February, signalling ongoing momentum in strategic partnerships, defence collaboration, space cooperation, education, and cultural exchanges between New Delhi and Paris.

The French Embassy in India also extended greetings on X, recalling France’s role as Chief Guest in 2024.

Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate 77th #RepublicDay!



After being honoured as Chief Guest in 2024, France is delighted by the presence of EU leaders as Chief Guests this year, as we work towards a shared future of peace and prosperity.🇮🇳🇫🇷🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/EKC5nj7ZC7 — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) January 25, 2026

“Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate the 77th Republic Day,” the embassy said, adding that France looks forward to working with India and European partners for peace and prosperity.

Global leaders from around the world extended their wishes to India on the occasion of its 77th Republic Day on Monday, acknowledging the country’s democratic traditions, strategic partnerships and growing international engagement.

This year’s Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi includes European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the chief guests for the parade and associated events. Their presence underscores India’s expanding partnership with the European Union across trade, technology, defence cooperation and global governance platforms.