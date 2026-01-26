Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Republic Day 2026: French President Macron Recalls Republic Day Memory, Extends Greetings to India

Republic Day 2026: French President Macron Recalls Republic Day Memory, Extends Greetings to India

Macron greets India on Republic Day, recalls 2024 visit and highlights growing India-France partnership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:22 PM (IST)

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a warm message for India on the occasion of Republic Day, recalling his participation as Chief Guest during the 2024 celebrations. Taking to social media, Macron described the event as a wonderful memory and extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. 

Macron highlighted the strong friendship between the two nations and expressed enthusiasm about continuing bilateral cooperation. His message also referenced his upcoming visit to India in February, signalling ongoing momentum in strategic partnerships, defence collaboration, space cooperation, education, and cultural exchanges between New Delhi and Paris. 

The French Embassy in India also extended greetings on X, recalling France’s role as Chief Guest in 2024. 

“Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate the 77th Republic Day,” the embassy said, adding that France looks forward to working with India and European partners for peace and prosperity. 

Global leaders from around the world extended their wishes to India on the occasion of its 77th Republic Day on Monday, acknowledging the country’s democratic traditions, strategic partnerships and growing international engagement. 

This year’s Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi includes European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the chief guests for the parade and associated events. Their presence underscores India’s expanding partnership with the European Union across trade, technology, defence cooperation and global governance platforms. 

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
