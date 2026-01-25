Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsRepublic Day 2026: Colonel Sofia Qureshi To Receive Vishisht Seva Medal For Role In Op Sindoor

Republic Day 2026: Colonel Sofia Qureshi To Receive Vishisht Seva Medal For Role In Op Sindoor

Colonel Qureshi became a key public face of Operation Sindoor, launched by India to dismantle terror bases across the border following the Pahalgam attack.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:16 PM (IST)

Indian Army officer Colonel Sofia Qureshi will be honoured with the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) on Republic Day 2026, following approval from President Droupadi Murmu. The award recognises her distinguished service, particularly her role in communicating the objectives of Operation Sindoor to the world after the Pahalgam terror attack. As misinformation circulated internationally, Colonel Qureshi was entrusted with addressing the media alongside Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, helping counter false narratives and explain India’s targeted action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor Put Her In Global Spotlight

Colonel Qureshi became a key public face of Operation Sindoor, launched by India to dismantle terror bases across the border following the Pahalgam attack. At a time when multiple versions of events were being circulated internationally, she led official briefings that clarified the mission’s objectives and outcomes.

Working closely with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Colonel Qureshi presented verified operational details, directly countering Pakistan’s claims and reinforcing India’s position on counter-terror operations. Her calm and authoritative communication earned wide recognition, both domestically and abroad, marking a rare instance of women officers leading strategic military messaging on a global platform.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi first entered national focus when she led the Indian contingent during Exercise Force 18, becoming the first woman officer in the Indian Army to command a multinational military exercise. The drill, hosted by India, involved forces from 18 countries, with Qureshi the only female officer among participating commanders.

Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, in 1981, she holds a postgraduate degree in Biochemistry and joined the Indian Army in 1999. Her operational experience includes serving as a military observer with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Congo in 2006. She has also been recognised for her service during Operation Parakram along the Punjab border, receiving a commendation from the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

Her contributions during flood relief operations in the North-East were also formally acknowledged by the Army.

President Approves Gallantry & Service Awards

The Defence Ministry announced on January 25 that the President has approved gallantry awards and service medals for Indian security personnel. A total of 133 officers have been cleared for the Vishisht Seva Medal this year, including Colonel Qureshi.

Her inclusion underscores the growing recognition of women officers in operational leadership roles and highlights the Army’s evolving command structure, where frontline experience and strategic communication now go hand in hand.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
India Republic Day Republic Day Operation Sindoor Republic Day 2026
